Noella Foundation Launches Second Edition of the Life After School Summit to Equip Nigerian Students

L–R: Osita Oparaugo, Founder of Doballi and GetBundi; Abiri Tobi Folagade, Content Creator, Actor and Digital Storyteller; Kunle Afolayan, Founder & Managing Director, KAP Group; Layal Jade Tinubu, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Noella Foundation; Seyi Tinubu, Co-Founder, Noella Foundation; Abe, Founder, Naija Startups; Bankole Williams, CEO, LYD Consulting; Hon. Ayodele Olawande, Minister for Youth Development, Federal Republic of Nigeria; and Charles Odii, Director General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), at the Life After School Summit 2025

As Nigeria continues to create room for youths to thrive, the Noella Foundation has intensified efforts to equip students for the job market and entrepreneurial landscape through the second edition of the Life After School Summit in Lagos, with practical sessions tailored towards workplace readiness, business formation and skills development.

The summit brought together over 500 students from tertiary institutions across Lagos State for a full day of learning, mentorship, and career preparation. The 2025 edition introduced new and expanded sessions focused on digital literacy and financial knowledge, aimed at enhancing youth readiness for the workplace and broadening their understanding of employability beyond the traditional focus on personal branding and CV writing.

In her opening remarks, Mrs Layal Tinubu, of the Noella Foundation, shared a personal reflection on the vision and purpose behind the Foundation. “As a mother and an advocate for education, this moment is deeply personal to me. Through my business, I have worked to nurture learning in children, and through the Noella Foundation, I have seen the power of investing in young people. The Life After School Summit goes beyond CVs and interviews. It is about giving students the mindset and skills to shape their own futures,” she said.

Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Noella Foundation, Layal Jade Tinubu at the 2025 Life After School Summit organised by the Noella Foundation

To commence the summit, students participated in various interactive workshops facilitated by experienced professionals across different learning booths. The sessions covered Personal Branding and CV writing, foundational financial literacy, and workplace entry digital skills. Each student also received a complimentary professional headshot to enhance their professional and digital positioning.

The summit featured a rich lineup of speakers and top industry leaders including Bankole Williams, Kunle Afolayan, Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, Stella Fubara, Abiri Folagbade, Aramide Abe and Osita Oparaugo. Their keynote sessions and panel conversations explored identity, career building, creativity, global competitiveness and how young people can pursue authentic and fulfilling career paths. Bankole Williams spoke on “Frustration and Fascination as Direction,” while Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu shared insights on growing a career with global relevance.

Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, CEO, Woodhall Capital International

Delivering a goodwill message, Honourable Ayodele Olawande, Minister for Youth Development, encouraged students to complement values with competence and discipline. He said, “Values are important, but they are not enough on their own. What the Noella Foundation is giving you today is not the destination but the beginning.” He also reaffirmed his goal of ensuring that every young Nigerian acquires at least two practical skills within the next two years.

Charles Odii, Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, addressed attendees and announced the facilitation of CAC registration for student-led businesses, supporting entrepreneurship among young Nigerians.

To reward academic excellence and support learning beyond the event, 42 students in attendance received laptops and 26 top-performing participants were awarded educational grants.

Cross-section of student participants at the Life After School Summit 2025 organised by the Noella Foundation

Students shared heartfelt reflections on how the summit reshaped their mindset and inspired them to take practical steps toward building their careers. A student and mental health advocate expressed her decision to intentionally curate her personal brand and online narrative, while another, a Mass Communication student from the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, said, “I never had a LinkedIn account before today. After what I’ve learned here, I’m creating one immediately and positioning myself as an effective communicator ready to explore professional opportunities.”

Following the summit, 250 students will be selected to participate in the Life After School Bootcamp 2025, a four-week employability accelerator focused on professional readiness, workplace skills and personal development. From this cohort, the top 50 students will advance to the Creative Workshop for further training in storytelling, collaboration and design thinking.

Closing the event, Mr Seyi Tinubu, Chairman and Co-founder of the Noella Foundation, described the summit as a fast-growing national movement. “The Life After School event has not just become a programme but a culminating movement. It reminds us that education does not end when the school bells ring, it truly begins when the real questions start to emerge. Life after school is not always linear, but with focus, resilience, and faith, we will continue to help young people find their way,” he said.

Co-Founder of the Noella Foundation, Seyi Tinubu at the 2025 Life After School Summit organised by the Noella Foundation

The Noella Foundation remains committed to providing access, opportunity and support to help young Nigerians transition successfully from education into employment and entrepreneurship.