Meta Gives Its AI‑Generated Video Feature “Vibes” an App of Its Own

Meta is testing a standalone Vibes app for AI-generated short videos, originally launched inside Meta AI. The app lets users create, discover, and share AI-powered clips, offering a dedicated space for immersive, creative video experiences.

Meta is taking its AI-generated short video feature, Vibes, and testing it as a standalone app. Originally launched inside the Meta AI app last year, Vibes allows users to create short clips using artificial intelligence . Now, Meta is exploring a separate app to give the feature a dedicated home, reflecting the growing interest in AI-assisted video creation and short-form content.

“Following the strong early traction of Vibes within Meta AI, we are testing a standalone app to build on that momentum,” Meta said in an emailed statement to TechCrunch . “We’ve seen that users are increasingly leaning into the format to create, discover, and share AI-generated video with friends. This standalone app provides a dedicated home for that experience, offering people a more focused and immersive environment. We will look to expand the app further based on what we learn from the community.”

This move highlights how AI tools are becoming an integral part of social media. While short-form video platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts continue to dominate, Meta’s Vibes app could offer a new, AI-powered way for users to generate, customise, and share content.

What Are Vibes AI-Generated Videos?

At its core, Vibes is about AI-assisted video creation. Instead of filming and editing manually, users can type a prompt or select a style, and the AI generates a short video that matches their description.

How Vibes Works

Prompt-based generation: Users describe the video they want, such as “sunset over a city skyline with soft music,” and the AI builds the clip.

AI-assisted editing: Colours, pacing, effects, and music are automatically applied by the AI to make videos visually appealing.

Trend and style suggestions: The system can suggest popular visual styles, music, or effects to help videos fit current trends.

Unlike Instagram Reels or Facebook videos, where the user captures and edits content manually, Vibes makes creation automatic and experimental. It opens the door for anyone, even those without filming experience, to produce creative, shareable clips.

Why a Standalone App?

Meta’s decision to spin Vibes out of the main app comes after early engagement inside Meta AI showed promising results. Dedicated experience: The standalone app allows users to focus entirely on AI video creation and discovery without other distractions.

Independent feed: Users get a separate scrolling feed, similar to TikTok or Reels, for AI-generated content.

Testing engagement: By experimenting outside the main app, Meta can see how users interact with AI video content in a more controlled environment.

It is important to note that the app is still in testing, and not all features may make it to a wider release. Meta is exploring this approach to gauge user interest and refine the experience.

How the Standalone Vibes App Could Work

Although Meta has not shared full details, reports suggest the app may include several core features: Text prompts for video generation: Users describe their video ideas, and the AI automatically produces the content.

Scrolling feed of AI-generated clips: An endless feed of AI-created videos from other users or trending prompts could be available.

Remixing and re-prompting: Users may be able to take an existing AI video and tweak its style, mood, or effects, making the creation process more playful and iterative.

The goal is to give users a creative playground where AI handles most of the technical work, allowing experimentation with styles, music, and visual effects.

Should You Be Paying Attention?

There are still many unknowns: Launch timing: Meta hasn’t said when the standalone app will be publicly available.

Availability: It’s unclear which regions will get early access during testing.

Final features: The app is experimental; what’s in the test version may change.

Even so, the test is significant because it shows where AI-driven content and social media are headed. Users are increasingly comfortable with AI-assisted tools, and Meta is exploring how to make short-form video creation accessible, creative, and fast.

Is This the Future of Short-Form Videos?

The standalone Vibes app could redefine creativity on social media. AI-generated short videos allow anyone, even those with little filming experience, to produce, edit, and share content in seconds.

The experiment raises interesting questions for the future: Will users prefer AI-generated content over traditional videos? How will it shape trends, culture, and online communication?