No amount of insults can provoke me to anger - Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has vowed that no amount of insults from provocateurs can push him to react angrily.

The revered cleric stated this during his sermon at the July Holy Ghost service, held at the Redemption City of God in Mowe, Ogun State, on the evening of Friday, July 4, 2025.

Adeboye noted that he has been consistently targeted with numerous verbal attacks but has maintained a cool head, as no amount of criticism has provoked him to anger.

Therefore, he warned his followers not to fall into the trap of those who would deliberately provoke them to react irrationally, stressing that anger is a “temporary madness” capable of destroying destinies.

“Anger is temporary madness. You don’t want to be mad. Some people will do some things that will cause you to be angry, but don’t fall into their trap," he cautioned.

“One of the easiest ways to have your destiny destroyed is to get angry. There are many of you who have been wondering…a lot of people have been saying whatever they want – all kinds of nonsense about me and they are waiting for me to get angry one day.

"That is what they are planning but I’m going to reach my goal.”

Adeboye rejects a call from an African leader

The RCCG GO also recounted how he turned down an invitation from an African head of state who sought divine healing from an undisclosed ailment.

He said the leader, having tried various medical interventions to no avail, was advised to seek prayers from him after hearing testimonies about his healing ministry.

“I remember the case of one head of state somewhere in Africa who had a problem that no doctor could handle, and somehow he heard that there is a man of God who can heal him. So, he called our pastor in the capital of his country and said sent for your General Overseer," the cleric said.

“The pastor phoned and delivered the message but I said tell the excellency that I’m very busy (I didn’t want to explain that there is one excellency that is more excellent than the other), but I’m sorry I can’t come."

According to Adeboye, he instructed his pastor to inform the head of state that his schedule was booked a year in advance.