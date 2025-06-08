'Your firstborn will die if you leave RCCG' - Pastor Adeboye reveals God's warning to him

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has revealed how God warned him that he would lose his firstborn to death if he ever decides to leave the denomination.

The revered man of God made the revelation in the early hours of Saturday during the June edition of the Holy Ghost Service titled "Destined for Greatness (Part 2).”

Delivering his sermon at the service held at the Redemption City of God, Ogun State, Pastor Adeboye expressed concern over a growing trend among young Christians who frequently switch churches.

Pastor Adeboye, while elaborating on his concern, recounted the warning he received from God when he was a new Christian convert about switching churches

He recalled that when he’d just gotten born again, he was tempted to switch between the three major ministries in the country at the time. However, he got a stern warning from God to remain in RCCG or risk the death of his firstborn.

Pastor Adeboye said, “When I got born again, there were three major ministries that were making waves, and they were very good. There were different temptations to go from one to another.

“But God said to me, ‘Son, I brought you here. This is where you will stay. The day you leave this denomination, your firstborn will die.'”

Speaking further, Pastor Adeboye noted that at the time he received this instruction RCCG was relatively obscure, with its headquarters located in a modest building in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

He explained that despite his lofty status as a university lecturer, God commanded him to serve under his spiritual mentor, who had no formal education.

“I was a lecturer at the university. My father in the Lord didn’t go to secondary school, not even primary,” he said. “But God said this is where you will stay.”

Pastor Adeboye therefore urged young believers to seek God for direction on the denomination to join and remain there as instructed.

"Discover where God wants you to stay, and stay there,” he advised.

Pastor Adeboye however clarified that his message was not to suggest RCCG is superior to other Christian denominations.

"I am not saying we (RCCG) are better than any other denomination,” the cleric noted.