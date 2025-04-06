God told me RCCG council will one day hold meetings on the moon - Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has revealed that God told him the church’s governing council will one day hold meetings on the moon.

The 83-year-old leader of one of Nigeria’s largest Christian congregations made this revelation at the April edition of the church’s Holy Ghost Congress convention.

He said that although many would doubt the possibility of what God told him, he believes it will come to pass because of the evidence of God keeping past grand promises to him.

The cleric recalled how he was laughed at by people around him when God told him he would one day build a city despite living in a one-room apartment in Mushin, Lagos. By this, Pastor Adeboye refers to the Redemption Camp, a largely self-sustaining city that provides its residents with electricity, water, and even security.

He said, “I am not doubting God, I know with him all things are possible. But he told me, and I told some of my people, He told me that a day is coming when the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s Governing Council wants to hold their meeting, they would hold the meeting on the moon. I know that does not make sense, but then, that is God.”

Pastor Adeboye explained further that “just like he said to me not to ask for a house, I have decided to build a city. He was talking to somebody living in a room in Mushin. When I shared with those people who were with me, they all laughed. They are still laughing because they can see what God is doing.