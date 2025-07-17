This Nigerian tribe buries their dead in sitting position

The Ngas (also known as Angas) are one of Nigeria's lesser-known but culturally rich ethnic groups.
Primarily found in Pankshin, Kanke, and parts of Kanam in Plateau State, the Ngas are estimated to number over a million. Their language, Ngas or Angas, is part of the Afro-Asiatic family, and their traditions date back centuries before colonialism.
The Ngas believe in a supreme deity known as Nen, who oversees the universe, and in ancestral spirits who remain actively involved in the affairs of the living. To the Ngas, death is not the end but a transformation, a passing from the world of the living to Sara, the land of the ancestors. And to arrive in Sara with honour, one must be buried properly.
SEE THIS: Do you know why Muslims bury their dead within 24 hours?
Rituals of mourning and transition
When a Ngas elder passes away, the community enters a period of mourning. These rites, often spanning days, include wailing, storytelling, music, and the slaughter of animals.
For young people who die prematurely, the tone is different: their deaths are viewed as spiritually problematic, prompting investigation into possible curses or spiritual infractions.
Why the dead sit
Unlike most cultures that bury their dead lying down, the Ngas prepare their deceased, especially titled men, elders, and nobles, to be buried in a sitting position. The body is placed in a specially constructed grave carved into rock or dug into the hillside. The dead are made to sit upright, facing east, the direction of the rising sun.
In some cases, the arms or legs are adjusted, even broken, to make this posture possible. The seated position is a powerful symbol. It represents continued authority, wisdom, and alertness in the afterlife. The dead man becomes an ancestor, and like a chief presiding over a council, he must sit ready to guide and judge.
The grave is then sealed with a large stone slab, marking the burial site and ensuring the deceased's spirit is not disturbed.
According to an account on Ngas Nation Blog,
The dead in Ngasland are usually buried in vertical graves by placing them in sitting positions such that they rest their heads on their palms. A stone is placed on the entrance of the grave and covered with the excavated material. A small sign is placed on top, indicating that this is a grave.
ALSO READ: Ethnic groups in Nigeria: Complete breakdown of 300+ tribes
Spiritual views
The Ngas view Sara (the afterlife) not as a passive resting place but as a realm where the dead maintain influence over the living. Ancestors are called upon in prayers, dreams, and decisions. To be buried sitting means one arrives in Sara not as a servant but as a ruler, ready to watch over and guide their descendants.
The sitting burial reinforces the belief in reincarnation (tuput), the idea that a person may return to life through a newborn child in the family line. A noble burial strengthens that soul's legacy, ensuring they return with honour.
YOU MIGHT LIKE: 7 unusual funeral rituals from around the world
Modern challenges
Today, not all Ngas communities practice the seated burial. With Christianity and modern burial laws, many have shifted to conventional graves. Still, the old ways persist in more rural or traditional parts of Plateau State, especially for elders and traditional leaders.
Some communities have adapted, holding Christian funerals alongside traditional rites. Others quietly continue the seated burial, away from public view.
Why it matters to the Ngas people
This tradition is more than an unusual burial method. It tells a story about how a people see death, legacy, and leadership. It’s a norm to speak of the dead "resting in peace," but the Ngas remind us that death can also be a call to rule, to watch, and to remain present.
RECENT: Real Stories: My family thinks I’m enjoying in Canada, but I clean toilets for a living