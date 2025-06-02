In operating rooms, every detail matters, from precision tools to the lighting, and even down to the colour of a doctor’s clothing.

One distinct feature in the modern surgical space is the green or blue attire worn by surgeons, and it is not a fashion statement. The reasons behind these colour choices are deeply rooted in science, psychology, and practicality.

Before Green/Blue, What Were Doctors Wearing?

Before green took over the operating room, surgeons traditionally wore white, a colour that symbolised purity, cleanliness, and professionalism. This trend started in the 19th century as surgical hygiene became more emphasised.

Gloves became common around 1916, and masks were introduced in the 1920s. By the early 20th century, white surgical gowns and caps were standard. However, as surgeries became longer and more intense, especially under the bright lights of electrically illuminated operating rooms, white garments began to present visual challenges.

Surgeons reported issues with glare and something called the “ghosting effect,” where looking from a red field (like blood) to a white background would cause visual fatigue and disorientation. In 1914, a San Francisco surgeon suggested replacing white with green to reduce these issues, and that’s when the shift began.

Why Doctors Wear Green Or Blue During Surgery

There are six major reasons why doctors wear green/blue during surgery and they are:

1. Improved Visual Clarity and Contrast

Green is directly opposite red on the colour wheel, which makes it the perfect contrast to blood and human tissue. During surgery, this contrast helps surgeons distinguish between different shades of red more clearly, which is critical in procedures where every detail counts.

2. Reduced Eye Strain

Surgeries can last hours. Constantly staring at red tones can desensitise the eyes and even lead to afterimages. Looking at green or blue helps “reset” the eyes, reducing fatigue and allowing the surgeon to maintain sharper focus throughout the procedure.

3. Less Glare

White reflects more light, which can be blinding under strong surgical lighting. Green and blue absorb light, reducing glare and creating a calmer visual field in the operating room.

4. Camouflages Bloodstains

In a sterile but messy environment like the OR, stains are inevitable. Green and blue clothing do a better job at masking blood and other bodily fluids, making the environment less visually disturbing for both the medical team and patients.

5. Psychological Calm

Colours like green and blue are associated with calmness, balance, and focus. These psychological effects are beneficial in the high-pressure atmosphere of surgery, helping surgeons, nurses, and even patients stay at ease.

6. Symbolism

Green symbolises life, renewal, and safety, all values central to the work that medical professionals do. It subtly reinforces the mission of healing and care.

Furthermore, today’s surgical scrubs and gowns aren’t just coloured for visual comfort, they’re engineered for performance and this includes:

Antimicrobial fabrics: To reduce the risk of infection.

Moisture-wicking materials: To keep doctors comfortable during long procedures.

Flexible and breathable designs: Allowing free movement without compromising sterility.

Durability and easy sterilisation: Essential for maintaining hygiene across multiple uses.

What Do Other Medical Personnel Wear?

Modern hospitals often implement colour-coded uniforms to help distinguish between different medical roles: Surgeons and surgical teams: Green or blue scrubs.

Nurses: Light blue, navy, or pastel scrubs.

Technicians and lab staff: Often grey, white, or other neutrals.

Support staff (e.g., cleaners, aides): Varies, often in bolder colours for easy identification.

This colour-coding system improves communication and efficiency, especially in emergencies when quick recognition is vital.

In conclusion, the tradition of wearing green during surgery isn’t about aesthetics, it’s a thoughtful choice designed to improve visual clarity, reduce fatigue, promote hygiene, and foster a calm, professional atmosphere. So, next time you see a doctor in green scrubs, you now know that the colour is more than just a uniform.