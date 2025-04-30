6 natural ingredients that will regrow your edges

Hair loss around the edges can be frustrating but they are a common struggle caused by tight hairstyles, hormonal changes, product buildup, and stress.

The good news is you don’t always need expensive treatments to regrow them. Nature offers powerful remedies that are both affordable and effective that can help restore your hairline and stimulate healthy hair growth.

ALSO READ: Natural hair care tips for the Nigerian weather

These remedies are gentle yet effective but they are backed by tradition and supported by research.

1. Rosemary Oil

Rosemary oil has been shown to improve hair thickness and growth due to its ability to boost circulation and cellular regeneration. One study even found it effective without the side effects of scalp itching. Mix a few drops of rosemary essential oil with a carrier oil like coconut or castor oil. Massage gently into your edges and scalp. Leave on for at least 30 minutes, or overnight for deeper absorption. Rinse thoroughly. Use 2–3 times per week.

2. Banana

Banana is rich in potassium and natural oils so it helps strengthen hair follicles and reduce breakage. Mash one ripe banana with a tablespoon of honey or olive oil. Apply the mixture to your hairline. Let sit for 20–30 minutes, then rinse with warm water. Use weekly.

3. Honey

Honey is a natural humectant that retains moisture, promotes shine, and encourages hair growth, especially for dry or brittle edges. How to Use: Mix 2 tablespoons of honey with aloe vera or olive oil. Massage into your edges and leave on for 20–30 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. Use 1–2 times per week.

4. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera soothes inflammation, removes product buildup, and boosts circulation, helping rejuvenate hair follicles. How to Use: Extract fresh gel from the plant and apply it directly to your edges. Leave on for 30 minutes or overnight. Rinse with lukewarm water. Use 2–3 times weekly.

5. Castor Oil

Castor oil is packed with ricinoleic acid, which increases blood flow to the scalp and supports thick, healthy hair growth. How to Use: Apply directly to your edges using your fingertips. Massage gently and leave on overnight. Wash out the next morning. Use 3–4 times per week.

6. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil reduces protein loss, moisturizes the scalp, and helps reduce breakage along the hairline. How to Use: Warm the oil slightly before massaging it into your edges. Cover with a satin bonnet and leave overnight. Rinse the next morning. Use 2–3 times weekly.

Extra Tips for Healthier Edges

Limit tension: Avoid tight ponytails, braids, and edge control gels that dry out the hairline.

Eat nutrient-rich foods: A balanced diet with iron, biotin, and omega-3s supports hair growth.

Protect at night: Use a satin scarf or pillowcase to reduce friction and breakage.

Stay consistent: Natural remedies take time, stick to your routine for best results.

Tips for Best Results

Be Consistent: Regular application is key to seeing noticeable improvement.

Avoid Tension: Stay away from tight hairstyles and harsh treatments.

Eat Well: A diet rich in vitamins, especially B-complex and iron, supports healthy hair growth.

Gentle Care: Use silk or satin headwraps and pillowcases to reduce breakage.