They say Valentine’s Day is the season of love, but for some, it’s a painful reminder of what once was, or what never should have been. While many others receive grand gestures, flowers, and romantic getaways, there are those whose Valentine’s memories are far from sweet.

For every perfect love story, there’s a heartbreak waiting to be told. The dinner that ended in disaster, the proposal that turned into rejection, the unexpected breakup, or the realisation that love was never real to begin with. It’s a harsh reality, quite sad, and unfortunate, yet all too familiar. In this special Valentine's heartbreak series, Pulse brings you raw and relatable stories from readers who have lived through the worst Valentine’s experiences. Here, Bola shares his story of how he forgot the Valentine’s plans he had made, leaving his date waiting for hours! What is your worst Valentine’s experience? One of my worst Valentine’s experiences was when I made plans with a girl, telling her to wait for me at an eatery. In the midst of everything going on that day, I completely forgot about her and got caught up with something else.

Walk us through the details. What exactly happened? Back in 2014, I was working as a cinematographer on a movie shoot. Knowing that Valentine’s Day was coming up, I made plans with my girlfriend at the time, asking her to wait for me at a specific location after I wrapped up work. I truly believed I’d be able to meet her, but the shoot turned out to be far more intense and time-consuming than I had expected. What was supposed to be a one-day production stretched into three exhausting days. I got completely immersed in my work—caught up in the cameras, the lighting, the technical demands, and the relentless pace of filmmaking.

By the time we finally wrapped up on the third day, a sinking realisation hit me. I had asked someone to wait for me, and I had completely forgotten. A wave of guilt and panic set in as I scrambled to check my phone, bracing myself for the inevitable missed calls and angry messages. I could only imagine how long she had waited, how confused or disappointed she must have been. I had unintentionally let her down on what was supposed to be a special day.

After that experience, do you still celebrate Valentine’s Day? I still do, but it has become more of a regular day for me. With work and responsibilities taking up most of my time, I often don’t even realise it’s Valentine’s Day until it’s almost over. By then, celebrating feels more like an afterthought. It’s not that I don’t appreciate the day, but my priorities have shifted. While I acknowledge it in my own way, it no longer holds the same level of excitement or anticipation. If you could describe your ideal Valentine’s Day, how would it look like? My ideal Valentine’s Day would be simple yet fulfilling. I’d start with laughter—whether that’s sharing jokes with loved ones, watching a funny movie, or just enjoying lighthearted moments. I’d also make time for exercise—maybe a refreshing morning run, a yoga session, or a fun workout to set a positive tone for the day.

Lastly, if time permits, I’d prioritize rest—taking a break, reading a good book, or simply unwinding. It wouldn’t be about grand gestures, but about feeling good, staying active, and embracing relaxation. What does Valentine’s Day really mean to you (or what did it mean to you before the incident)? As a hustler, Valentine's Day never really held much significance for me. It wasn’t about grand gestures, romantic dinners, or extravagant gifts. It was just another day in the grind; another opportunity to push forward, meet responsibilities, and keep up with life’s demands.

Even before the incident, Valentine’s Day was more of a reminder of how fast time was moving, another bill to pay, another goal to chase. Love, romance, and the idea of pausing to celebrate a day like this always felt secondary to the daily hustle.