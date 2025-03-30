Mother's Day: Top 5 most influential celebrity mothers in Nigeria

Mothers are valuable in any society. They not only act as nurturers but also as influencers of popular culture.

Celebrity lifestyle can be difficult to maintain, especially in the time of social media. Photo shoots, styling sessions, red carpet events, you name it: these things consume a lot of time and effort.

Yet there are a few women who have been able to juggle it all alongside motherhood, making it look easy.

But we know it is far from it.

In honour of these exemplars of motherhood, Pulse presents the most influential celebrity mothers in Nigeria across music, film, and more.

1. Tiwa Savage

Mega superstar, Tiwa Savage, is not only exceptional at her craft but is also committed to her child.

The Afrobeats and R&B music icon has toured across continents, shut down high-capacity stadiums but still consistently carves out room from her busy schedule to spend quality time with her son, Jamil Balogun also known as Jam Jam.

Her motherhood style is so influential that it even earned her the widely-known alias, 'Mama Jam Jam'.

2. Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo is a renowned movie star and filmmaker known not just for for her enigmatic roles and her socialite status but also for her relationship with her children, Priscilla and Festus.

The multi-talented entertainer has also earned the title 'Queen Mother' because she has taken many people under her wings to nurture and build them into valuable members of society.

3. Simi

The talented songbird is a household in the Nigerian music industry. However, she is also recongised as an influential mother for her monster hit record 'Duduke' which she used to unveil during her then-unborn baby to the world. The song has also become the go-to soundtrack for expectant mothers in Nigeria.

4. Kie Kie

Kie Kie balances event hosting, content creation, acting and more well with motherhood. The media personality has become notable for creating funny videos showing her hilariously cute and amazing bond with her daughter, Shonaola.

5. Annie Macaulay

Mother to Olivia and Isabell, Annie Macaulay, formerly Annie Idibia, has demonstrated that she is a passionately loving mother who will protect her children no matter what it costs.

In spite of the challenges she has recently encountered, she has remained strong because of her children.