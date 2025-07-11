A survey by StatiSense have revealed the digital habits of Nigerians and what matters most to them.

From sports betting, illegal movie downloads, education, e-commerce, and daily news, Nigerians have been bouncing from one website to another in search of quick money, entertainment, pornography and information.

These platforms reflect the core interests and needs of the population. Betting platforms continue to dominate, and this shows the country's love for football and the opportunity to earn quick cash. Let's take a look at the top 15 websites visited by Nigerians in May 2025.

Top 15 Most Visited Websites in Nigeria

1. Bet9Ja – 32.89 million visits

Bet9Ja remains the undisputed champion of Nigerian internet traffic. With 32.89 million visits, the platform is the best thing to happen to sports lovers hoping to make money from their passion. It also supports virtual games and live betting, keeping users constantly engaged. Bet9Ja has a user-friendly interface, a mobile app, and a wide range of betting options for sports gamblers.

2. Nkiri – 18.47 million visits

Nkiri is the leading hub for Nollywood fans and lovers of TV series from around the world. With 18.47 million visits, it’s one of Nigeria’s top destinations for streaming and downloading movies. Whether you’re into Yoruba films, Korean dramas, Hollywood blockbusters, or the latest Nigerian TV series, Nkiri offers a vast library, all for free. Its appeal lies in its simplicity, low data consumption, and fast download speeds, especially important in areas with limited internet access.

READ ALSO: 10 better things to do instead of always being on your phone

3. BetKing – 11.89 million visits

Another heavyweight in Nigeria’s betting space is BetKing. The website recorded 11.89 million visits and rivals Bet9Ja with its sleek platform and promotional offers. It appeals to both new and seasoned punters with features like virtual leagues, odds boosters, and jackpot options. The growing interest in European football leagues and local competitions keeps BetKing at the top of users’ minds.

4. Nairaland – 10.83 million visits

Nairaland is Nigeria’s oldest and most active online forum. The website had 10.83 million visits. Founded in 2005, Nairaland serves as a digital public square where users discuss everything from politics, technology, and education to relationships and gossip. It’s a trusted source for unfiltered opinions and breaking news, especially for those who value peer-reviewed content over mainstream media.

5. NigerianPasc – 8.74 million visits

NigerianPasc may not be a household name to every Nigerian, but with 8.74 million visits, it clearly serves a niche community. It’s known for providing updates and resources for job seekers, students, and civil service hopefuls. The site shares application forms, recruitment news, and guides on various governmental or institutional opportunities, making it especially valuable in a country with high youth unemployment.

6. Legit.ng – 6.11 million visits

Legit.ng is a popular digital news platform that racked up 6.11 million visits in May. Known for its punchy headlines, celebrity stories, and updates on political affairs, Legit has earned a strong following among young Nigerians. Its mix of serious journalism and entertainment gossip ensures it appeals to a broad audience.

7. JAMB – 5.75 million visits

May was examination season, and JAMB’s official website saw 5.75 million visits, reflecting how many students rely on it for registering and checking their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results. The site is a central resource for Nigerian students pursuing admission into higher institutions and is most active during exam registration and result periods.

8. Jiji – 4.56 million visits

Jiji is one of Nigeria’s biggest online marketplaces, recording 4.56 million visits in May. The platform connects buyers and sellers of goods and services from electronics and cars to property and jobs. Its popularity stems from its ease of use, free listings, and regional targeting, which helps users find products within their locality.

9. PunchNG – 4.5 million visits

With 4.5 million visits, Punch remains one of Nigeria’s most respected news outlets. Its digital arm, PunchNG, delivers up-to-date information on national politics, business, and international affairs. Its credibility and editorial independence have made it a reliable source for millions seeking in-depth news analysis.

10. 9jaRocks – 4.43 million visits

9jaRocks ties closely with entertainment lovers, scoring 4.43 million visits in May. It specialises in downloadable movies, especially Nigerian content. Like Nkiri, 9jaRocks thrives on a low-cost, high-access model that appeals to mobile users and movie lovers in urban and rural areas alike.