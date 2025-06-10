5 of the world’s most dangerous countries for Christians — Nigeria makes the list

Being a Christian in some parts of the world today means living in fear, hiding your faith, or even risking your life. While we often take freedom of worship for granted, the reality is different in certain countries. Across several nations, especially in regions plagued by religious extremism, political instability, and violent insurgency, Christians are increasingly being targeted for their beliefs . From Africa to the Middle East and even parts of Asia, being a follower of Christ has become a high-risk identity in many communities. Here are the most dangerous countries for Christians today, and why they made the list.

1. North Korea

North Korea has held the number one spot for years, and for good reason. In this deeply secretive, authoritarian country, Christianity is seen as a direct threat to the ruling regime. Even owning a Bible is considered a criminal act. Christians are arrested, tortured, sent to labour camps, and even killed. The government runs a cult-like system around its leaders, and any form of outside belief is forbidden. There’s no freedom of religion, no churches, no worship gatherings, nothing. Despite all this, many underground believers continue to worship in secret, risking their lives every day.

2. Nigeria

Surprisingly, Nigeria ranks high as one of the deadliest places for Christians, especially in the northern and middle-belt regions. Groups like Boko Haram, ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province), and violent bandits have made life hellish for many Christian communities. Every year, hundreds of Christians are killed, kidnapped, or attacked during church services, in their homes, or on the road. Villages are burnt down, pastors are targeted, and entire communities are displaced. In fact, a report by Open Doors , an organisation that tracks Christian persecution globally, ranked Nigeria as one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a Christian. “More Christians were killed for their faith in Nigeria than the rest of the world combined.” What makes this even more heartbreaking is the lack of accountability and slow government response. Many of these attacks go unpunished, and survivors are left to fend for themselves. It’s a dark stain on a country that claims to be half Christian.

3. Afghanistan

After the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, the situation for Christians worsened drastically. Christianity is viewed as a Western religion, and anyone found practicing it is branded a traitor or enemy of Islam. Most Afghan Christians live in hiding. Publicly declaring your faith could get you executed or cause your family to disown you, or worse, report you to the authorities. Churches don’t exist openly, and Christian converts are hunted down by both state forces and extremist groups.

4. Somalia

In Somalia, there is no space for religious freedom, especially for Christians. Islam is the state religion, and leaving Islam (apostasy) is punishable by death. Christians in Somalia, especially those who converted from Islam, are seen as enemies of the state and society. Terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab actively target Christians, and even being suspected of having Christian beliefs can lead to imprisonment or murder. Most believers are forced to flee or live double lives to survive.

5. Pakistan