5 most dangerous places to live in Nigeria

Nigeria is not an easy country to live in. Between rising inflation, crazy fuel prices, and the daily struggle to get by, everyday life can feel like a never-ending hustle.

But in some parts of the country, the struggle goes beyond just high costs of living. We’re talking about places where stepping out of your house feels like a life gamble, where kidnappings happen often, and where even the police can’t guarantee your safety.

You’ve probably seen headlines like "Bandits Attack Village in Zamfara," "Gunmen Abduct Travellers on Kaduna Road," or "Cult Clashes Claim Lives in Rivers." These aren’t just news stories; they’re daily realities for people living in these hotspots.

Some areas have become so dangerous that residents sleep with one eye open, while others have packed up and fled completely. If you’re thinking of relocating, job hunting, or just passing through, you need to know where to avoid, or at least, where to be extra careful.

Here are the five most dangerous places to live in Nigeria right now, why they’re risky, and what you should know before packing your bags.

1. Borno State

This state is the epicentre of insurgency. When you hear about Boko Haram, your mind probably goes straight to Borno. Borno State in the North-East has unfortunately been at the heart of Nigeria’s terrorism problem for over a decade. Entire towns have been taken over, thousands displaced, and countless lives lost.

Maiduguri is known for military checkpoints and IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) camps. While the Nigerian military has made progress in reclaiming some areas, the truth is, many parts of Borno are still not safe, especially the rural communities.

Daily life there is unpredictable, with threats of suicide bombings, raids, and attacks on both civilians and security forces. Simply put, Borno remains one of the most dangerous places to live in Nigeria.

2. Zamfara State

Zamfara in the North-West used to be known for its agriculture and mineral resources. These days? It’s more famous for its terrifying bandit attacks. Villages are constantly under siege by heavily armed gangs who raid communities, kidnap residents for ransom, and burn down homes.

Some people have to pay bandits just to farm their land. Imagine that. The roads are unsafe, night travel is out of the question, and even during the day, anything can happen. Entire communities have been forced to flee their ancestral homes due to repeated attacks.

Despite government efforts and military action, the bandit problem in Zamfara is far from solved.

3. Kaduna State

Parts of Kaduna State are perfectly normal and peaceful, while others are dangerously volatile. Southern Kaduna, in particular, has seen repeated outbreaks of ethnic and religious violence. Whole communities have been attacked overnight, with houses burned and lives lost.

Then there's the issue of kidnappings. Abuja-Kaduna road? Famously unsafe. Kidnappers have turned it into a business hub, abducting passengers, demanding millions in ransom, and leaving families traumatised.

Even inside Kaduna city, people live in fear of random attacks or clashes. It's sad because Kaduna is such a culturally rich state, but the level of insecurity has made it one of the most dangerous places to settle in right now.

4. Benue State

Benue State, known as the "Food Basket of the Nation," has been struggling with a serious conflict between farmers and Fulani herdsmen. What started as land disputes has escalated into deadly clashes, leaving entire villages wiped out and hundreds of people killed or displaced.

Rural areas in Benue are particularly unsafe. You could be farming peacefully today, and wake up to an attack the next day. Homes are burnt, farmlands destroyed, and many locals live in constant fear of the next round of violence.

The lack of consistent government response and long-standing ethnic tensions have made this conflict a ticking time bomb.

5. Rivers State

You might think that being rich in oil would make Rivers State (especially Port Harcourt) one of the safest and most developed states in Nigeria. But sadly, that’s not the case. The region has long battled cult-related violence, gang wars, political thuggery, and oil bunkering-related crime.

Kidnappings for ransom are common, even in urban areas. Some neighbourhoods in Port Harcourt are practically no-go zones after dark. And then there are the issues in rural communities, where armed youth groups fight over oil money and territory.

Despite the state’s wealth, inequality and unemployment feed a dangerous underworld that makes Rivers one of the most violent southern states today.

Every country has its rough spots, and Nigeria is no different. But when danger becomes part of daily life, when people are afraid to sleep, travel, or even farm, then it’s something we all need to pay attention to.