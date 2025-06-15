Tampons, pads, and menstrual cups are the major menstrual product options, and every market day, you’ll find women debating on the internet which is better and why. When it comes to menstrual hygiene, the choice between tampons and sanitary pads can be a tough one.

When it comes to menstrual hygiene, the choice between tampons and sanitary pads can be a tough one, but it shouldn’t be. I’m a menstrual pad girl who has always wondered what it feels like to try other options like tampons and menstrual cups, and is also too scared to try…because it requires insertion.

Many women share my sentiments, while others need more information before attempting. If you’re in the latter group, this essay is for you. I spoke with two women, Achalugo, who has a heavy flow, and Ariyike, who has a light flow, about their experiences with tampons in comparison with their experiences with menstrual pads. I’ll compare these two popular options, considering factors like ease of use, comfort, and more, to help you make the best decision for your needs. But, first of all…

What’s The Difference Between A Tampon and a Menstrual Pad?

A tampon and a menstrual (sanitary) pad are two of the more popular menstrual care options women use in managing their periods.

Think of a tampon as a small, cylindrical plug made of absorbent cotton material that you insert into the vagina. It expands as it soaks up blood, allowing you to move freely without feeling bulky or uncomfortable. Whether outside or inside, it keeps you dry, comfortable, and worry-free.

A menstrual pad, on the other hand, is a soft, absorbent strip with wings that stick to your underwear to absorb menstrual blood and prevent it from leaking into your underwear. You'll want to change it every few hours, depending on the intensity of your flow, to stay fresh and avoid any issues.

The difference between both is that a tampon requires insertion, which many people find uncomfortable, and a menstrual pad is attached to your panties.

Which is More Comfortable?

According to a poll on Reddit, many women mentioned they hardly felt any discomfort when inserting a tampon. However, Achalugo said, “insertion was uncomfortable; I tried inserting when it was dry, moist, and in-between, but it was just very uncomfortable. It was easy to remove, although I had that feeling that I was removing something from my vagina.” I asked if she found menstrual pads more comfortable; she didn’t think twice before blurting out a “Yes”. She mentioned she had to pair it with a pad, and the pad still got stained.

Final Verdict: Menstrual pads are more comfortable to use than tampons; they require no insertion, unlike tampons, which often require squatting or bending to get it right, and no complicated instructions. Just stick on your underwear and you’re good to go.

The only upside to tampons is that they don’t feel as bulky as a pad; you hardly even notice you’re wearing them. This makes it ideal for sports activities like swimming, and you can wear your favourite tight outfits comfortably.

Which is More Expensive?

A pack of tampons costs between ₦4,500 and ₦9,000 for 32 to 38 pieces, respectively, while a pack of sanitary pads costs between ₦1,400 and ₦2,200 for a pack of 10 to 30 pads. Ariyike mentioned she had to change hers three times a day, while Achalugo mentioned she had to change hers every hour, which seemed exhausting. While cost may vary based on your usage and change times, tampons are generally more expensive than pads.

Which is Safer and More Hygienic?

There are many opinions about tampons on the internet, but one thing is sure: leaving them in for more than four to eight hours can lead to a rare but serious condition called Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). It can also cause vaginal dryness and irritation.

Regarding sanitary pads, during random conversations with women, some complain of rashes and itchiness, which, according to Healthline, can be a reaction to the materials used in the pad or a result of heat and moisture. Some believe that switching between different brands of pads can also cause itchiness.

Tampon vs Pad: Which Should You Choose?

If you’re a swimmer or gym enthusiast , tampons move with you. Dive, sprint, stretch, and sweat without missing a beat.



If you crave simplicity and security , pads provide a snug, simple fit, allowing you to go about your day worry-free.



When you need a whole night’s rest , overnight pads deliver extra coverage and cushion, so you wake up dry and refreshed. Tampons are not ideal for overnight use.



On those heavy-flow days , choose from “super” or “ultra” absorbency in both tampons and pads to stay protected when it matters most.



Looking to shrink your environmental footprint? Opt for pads made from organic cotton or biodegradable materials—gentle on your body and gentle on the planet.

When Achalugo explained the process of wearing a tampon, I couldn’t imagine myself inserting anything into my vagina when I’m already annoyed by everyone and everything (thanks to period mood swings).

There are also cultural barriers and beliefs around virginity that could make many women find insertion intimidating. There is also the gnawing fear that somehow, you could get stained in public with a tampon.