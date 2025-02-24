Here's why some sanitary pads contain menthol

If you’ve ever picked up a sanitary pad and noticed a cooling sensation, chances are it contains menthol.

Many women in Nigeria and beyond are now encountering this feature in some menstrual products with some ladies saying it gives a refreshing and soothing effect while others just do not understand it. So, what’s the deal with menthol in pads?

Menthol is a naturally occurring compound found in peppermint and other mint plants. It is widely used in skincare and medicinal products due to its cooling and soothing properties.

When applied to the skin, menthol interacts with nerve receptors, creating a cooling sensation that can help relieve discomfort.

ALSO READ: 5 emergency alternatives for when you run out of pads

In sanitary pads, menthol is infused into the top layer or core, designed to provide a cooling effect upon contact. This is often intended to help ease menstrual discomfort, irritation, or even the heat some women feel during their period.

Many brands introduce menthol-infused pads as a response to common menstrual complaints such as;

Heat and discomfort

The cooling effect is marketed as a way to provide relief, especially in Nigeria’s hot climate, where menstruation can feel even more uncomfortable.

Irritation and itching

Some women experience mild skin irritation from constant friction, and the cooling effect of menthol may help soothe this.

Odour control

While menthol itself doesn’t prevent odour, it can create a fresh feeling that some find reassuring.

But then, the introduction of menthol in pads has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerian women. Some appreciate the cooling effect, finding it refreshing and soothing, especially in the heat. Others, however, find it unnecessary or even irritating.

So, should you try menthol pads?

It all comes down to personal preference. If you’re curious and don’t have sensitive skin, it may be worth trying to see if the cooling effect makes a difference for you. However, if you notice any irritation or discomfort, it’s best to switch back to a regular pad.

As always, the best menstrual product is the one that makes you feel most comfortable and confident.