At some point, you’ve probably heard someone casually say, “We’re just friends with benefits.” But what does that really mean? Are they friends? Lovers? Something in between? A “friends with benefits” (FWB) relationship is one where two people agree to have casual sex or intimacy without committing to a romantic relationship. They enjoy each other’s company, they vibe, they may even hang out like normal friends, but they’re not dating, and they’re not trying to build anything serious. It sounds simple, but in reality? It’s often a little more complicated. How is this different from dating or a relationship?

How is FWB different from dating or a relationship? [GooglePhotos]

Here’s the biggest difference: there are no strings attached. In a romantic relationship, you typically have expectations, loyalty, commitment, emotional support, and maybe a future together. But in a friends-with-benefits setup: You’re not exclusive

You don’t owe each other emotional check-ins

You’re not necessarily planning a future together

There’s no pressure to fall in love or label anything It’s more like, “We’re cool, we enjoy each other physically, but we’re not trying to take things further.”

Why do people enter FWB relationships? People enter FWBs for different reasons, and most of the time, it’s about convenience, curiosity, or timing. Some common reasons include: They’re not emotionally ready for a full relationship

They’re avoiding commitment but still want intimacy

They enjoy sex but want to keep things casual

They’re friends already and want to explore chemistry without labels It’s important to note: FWB is not the same as “sleeping around”. Many people in FWB dynamics still practice consent, respect, and even boundaries. It’s just that love or commitment isn’t part of the agreement.

The unspoken rules of a “friends with benefits” relationship

What are the unspoken rules of a FWB relationship? [Pinterest]

If you’re thinking about starting an FWB situation, or you suspect you’re in one, here are some key things to keep in mind: 1. Communication is everything You have to talk about boundaries, about what you want, and about what you don’t want. No assumptions. 2. Don’t catch feelings, unless you both do The biggest risk of FWB is one person falling in love while the other isn’t interested. If you feel yourself getting too emotionally attached, it might be time to step back. 3. Be respectful Even if there’s no love or commitment, respect matters. No ghosting, no playing games, no public disrespect. 4. Set boundaries around dating others Are you both allowed to see other people? What happens if one person starts dating someone else? These things need to be clear upfront. 5. It’s okay to end it FWBs are not meant to last forever. If it stops working for either person, it’s perfectly fine to walk away.

EXPLORE MORE: How to enjoy friendship with benefits without catching feelings

Can FWB turn into something serious?

Can FWB turn into something serious? [Pinterest]