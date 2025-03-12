Lush Hair Unveils Star-Studded Ambassadors to Lead a Movement in Beauty and Confidence

Lush Hair just raised the bar in the beauty industry! Known for celebrating beauty and confidence, The premium hair extension and hair care brand has officially welcomed three of Nigeria’s most influential female stars—Funke Akindele (Jenifa), Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), and Rachael Okonkwo (Nkoli Nwa Nsukka)—as its brand ambassadors.

With this powerhouse trio, Lush Hair is set to inspire even more women to embrace their beauty with confidence. The grand unveiling took place during the Monday, March 10th edition of Your View on TVC, broadcast from Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event featured an engaging press session, where the newly signed ambassadors shared their excitement, personal connections to the brand, and their mission to inspire women to embrace beauty, confidence, and self-love.

Funke Akindele: Confidence is Everything

Renowned Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, took center stage with an inspiring message on confidence.

For me, it’s all about a woman being confident, owning herself, loving herself, and celebrating her unique beauty and that’s exactly what Lush Hair stands for.

Funke Akindele, who has captivated millions with her talent and vibrant personality, sees this partnership as the perfect fit.

When you see me, you see a hardworking, beautiful, and confident woman, that’s what Lush represents. And with my influence, this brand is about to soar! she said with a radiant smile.

Real Warri Pikin: More Than an Influencer—An Influence

The room erupted in laughter and applause as award-winning comedian and actress Real Warri Pikin brought her signature energy to the stage.

Lush Hair and I? It’s a perfect match! They celebrate women in all their beauty—different shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. That’s exactly what I stand for, she said.

With her larger-than-life personality and devoted fan base, Real Warri Pikin is confident that her partnership with Lush Hair will be a game-changer.

I’m not just an influencer; I AM an influence. Lush Hair, get ready—something BIG is about to happen! she declared, sending the audience into cheers.

Rachael Okonkwo: Empowering Women

Bringing a heartfelt message of empowerment, Rachael Okonkwo, fondly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, shared why Lush Hair aligns with her mission.

Lush Hair is not just about looking good—it’s about feeling good, standing tall, and embracing your confidence. That’s why I’m so proud to be part of this movement.

Okonkwo, who actively champions female empowerment through her Girl Child initiative, is excited to bring her influence to the brand.

I have fans all over Nigeria and beyond. With Lush Hair, we’re not just talking beauty—we’re making confidence a lifestyle. And trust me, this is only the beginning!

Lush Hair’s Marketing Manager Vivian Obiano described the partnership as a major step in Lush Hair’s mission to inspire and empower women.

With Funke, Anita, and Rachael on board, Lush Hair is set to redefine beauty in Nigeria. Our goal is simple: to make every woman feel beautiful, confident, and unstoppable.

With these three powerhouse celebrities leading the charge, Lush Hair isn’t just selling hair products—it’s igniting a movement. A movement of self-love, confidence, and beauty, where every woman is empowered to embrace her glow.