Lummy’s Viral Video Gets Nigerians Talking About Consent

A video has gone viral on social media showing a young woman—no diddy (X handle: didivineeeee)—confronting a man, identified as “Lummy” (X/Twitter handle: @Lummygee1), during a sleepover. In the clip, she accuses him of touching her without consent, sparking heated debate across X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. While some Nigerians condemned the act as harassment, others downplayed her claims, with predictable victim-blaming arguments. This incident highlights Nigeria’s urgent need to have a serious, nationwide conversation about consent, sexual harassment, and the culture of silence around gender-based violence .

What Happened in the Viral Video?

The clip shows the woman confronting Lummy, clearly upset, as she accused him of groping her while she tried to sleep. His casual response and the dismissive attitude in some online comments fuelled outrage. For many Nigerians, this wasn’t just about one man’s behaviour at a sleepover. It exposed the everyday realities women face in a society where personal boundaries are often ignored. To compound the situation, multiple women made sexual assault allegations against him online. As of this moment, it's still unfolding with Lummy denying the claims.

On X, hashtags like #NoisNo trended, with people debating whether the man’s actions amounted to sexual assault. While some defended him with “she shouldn’t have slept over” arguments, others pointed out the obvious: consent is non-negotiable, no matter the setting.

Understanding Consent in Nigeria

Consent means an active, voluntary, and ongoing agreement to any form of intimacy. It cannot be assumed, coerced, or taken for granted.

It is not a one-time “yes”, and it certainly isn’t implied by circumstances like being at someone’s house, wearing certain clothes, or staying overnight. In Nigerian society, however, consent is poorly understood. Many still believe that once a woman agrees to a date, a visit, or a sleepover, she has automatically approved sex or sexual touching. This dangerous delusion has been used to justify countless acts of harassment and abuse.

The Law is Clear — But Enforcement is Weak

Nigeria has laws in place regarding this issue. The Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act 2015) criminalises sexual harassment, rape, and other forms of gender-based violence. The law clearly defines consent and criminalises non-consensual acts, regardless of the relationship status or setting. Yet, enforcement remains weak. The Lummy video illustrates why so many Nigerian women choose silence over speaking out: they are more likely to be mocked than believed.

Victim-Blaming: Nigeria’s Dangerous Culture

One of the most troubling aspects of the viral debate is the victim-blaming that followed. Too many Nigerians were quick to ask: “Why did she sleep over if she didn't want anything to happen?”, “Why didn’t she leave?”

These questions distract from the real issue: no one has the right to touch another person without consent. By shifting blame to women, society allows men to escape accountability and normalises harassment.



This culture of victim-blaming has deep roots in Nigeria, reinforced by patriarchal norms and weak institutional protection for women.

Why Nigerians Must Care

