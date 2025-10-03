Celibacy has always been a subject of spiritual discussion. Many people, especially the singles, wonder if abstaining from sex brings them closer to God and makes their prayers more powerful.

Celibacy is the practice of abstaining from sexual activity, either temporarily or permanently, for religious, personal, or spiritual reasons. Both Christianity and Islam address celibacy, but they do so in different ways.

In Christianity, celibacy may be a temporary abstinence before marriage or a lifelong vow of service to God for priests and nuns. In Islam, however, lifelong celibacy is discouraged because marriage and family are central to the faith.

At its core, celibacy is not about condemning sexuality but about directing human desires towards spiritual growth and self-control.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Power of Celibacy

Celibacy is often viewed as a spiritual tool, especially for singles. By denying the body its natural desires, the believer demonstrates total dependence on God and seriousness about their prayers. The power in celibacy lies in:

Focus and Discipline : Abstaining from sex can sharpen one’s focus on spiritual disciplines like prayer, fasting, and worship.

Weapon Against Temptation : Abstaining from sex for prayer can be a weapon against Satan. In other words, celibacy has power when practiced for devotion.

Expression of Intensity in Prayer: Temporarily denying oneself sexual pleasure can signal spiritual desperation, showing God how serious one is about a breakthrough or answered prayer.

Celibacy in Christianity: The Single Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Christianity places great emphasis on sexual purity before marriage; hence, celibacy or abstinence is not just about following rules but about honouring God with one’s body. Biblical support for celibacy before marriage includes:

1 Thessalonians 4:3-5, which calls believers to abstain from sexual immorality and control their bodies in holiness.

Hebrews 13:4 reminds Christians to honour marriage and keep the marriage bed undefiled.

1 Corinthians 6:18-20 teaches that the body is the temple of the Holy Spirit and must glorify God.

However, does celibacy make our prayers get answered faster? Pastor David Nwajiuba says scripture doesn’t teach that celibacy makes prayers get answered ‘faster.’ Rather, celibacy can free a person for undivided devotion and service to God.

Not because celibacy by itself has inherent power, but because of the double gifts of focus and consecration.

ADVERTISEMENT

For him, the power of celibacy is when it is done as unto the Lord, forgoing legitimate pleasure because of the divine, and hence, whatever we give up for the Lord comes back with a reward (Matthew 19:29).

YOU MIGHT LIKE: Are there side effects to not having sex for a long time?

In essence, celibacy as a single in Christianity is seen as a sign of obedience and trust in God, often believed to increase the effectiveness of one’s prayers.

Celibacy in Islam: Chastity Before Marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

In Islam, celibacy is viewed differently. Permanent celibacy is discouraged, as marriage is considered a Sunnah (tradition of the Prophet Muhammad) and a duty for those capable of it. However, chastity before marriage is highly emphasized.

Both men and women are commanded to guard their modesty and avoid sexual relations until they are married. " And do not approach unlawful sexual intercourse. Indeed, it is ever an immorality and is evil as a way" - Quran 17:32

According to Ustadh Abdul Kabir al-Asfar, an Islamic cleric and scholar,

What Islam frowns at is adultery and fornication, which is called Zina.

In Islam, Zina refers to any form of sexual intercourse, penetrative or non-penetrative, outside of a lawful marriage, which is considered a grave sin. The term encompasses both fornication (sexual intercourse between unmarried people) and adultery (sexual intercourse between a married person and someone other than their spouse).

ADVERTISEMENT

Within marriage, however, sexual fulfillment is considered a right and a form of worship, as it strengthens family bonds and protects from sin. Ustadh Abdul puts it this way:

Celibacy before marriage is a good deed, but an even better one is fulfilling intimacy with your spouse within marriage.

For Muslims, while temporary abstinence before marriage is a virtue, lifelong celibacy is seen as going against God’s design, since marriage and procreation are part of worship and human responsibility.

Benefits of Celibacy for Single Christians/Muslims

ADVERTISEMENT

Increases self-control and focus on faith

Preserves chastity and dignity

Prevents fornication (zina), which is considered a grave sin

Encourages reliance on God while waiting for lawful companionship

Strengthened relationship with God

Obedience and alignment with God’s will

Development of self-control

Clearer spiritual discernment

Emotional and spiritual bonding without distractions

Trust in God’s timing for marriage

Does Celibacy Make Prayers Answered Faster?

Celibacy can intensify prayer, but it is not a magic formula for quick answers. In Christianity, celibacy before marriage honours God and may enhance spiritual clarity. In Islam, celibacy before marriage is praised as chastity, but lifelong celibacy is discouraged since marriage is seen as part of God’s will.

ADVERTISEMENT