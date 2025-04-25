9 out of 10 s*xual abuse allegations in this ministry are false - Pastor Iren says

Nigerian pastor Emmanuel Iren has found himself in the heat of public opinion again after revealing that, in his ministry, 9 out of 10 sexual assault allegations against men are 'false'.
The pastor, during a recent sermon in his church, stated that in his experience some of the women lied about the assault.
In this ministry, 9 out of 10 cases where the women came and said they were sexually assaulted ended up being false. I'm not saying it as an opinion; this was the lady's own admission.
Iren then narrated a particular case in which the accused had evidence that vindicated him; an admission from the accuser.
In the first few cases, I was still new to the business, so I was angry. There was one of the guys that I called and swore to arrest as long as I'm alive. The guy then sent me WhatsApp evidence; in the chat, the girl who claimed to be assaulted told the guy that she had a nice time. Ha. Why lie? If he didn't keep that message, he'd have been in trouble.
As a result of the subject matter, Iren's video quickly went viral online, garnering reactions and sparking conversations about rape and sexual assault. While some slammed him for what they deemed an invalidation of real victims, others agreed with his stance.
See reactions below:
This is so wrong on many levels. How many women would boldly come out to speak up of their abuse after this when you’ve preached and branded them as liars? On a data source that’s fabricated.
I noticed there’s no pushback to this. It seems the women also agree that this is true, that’s why there’s no noise, unlike in the PCOS matter.
'9 out of 10 sexual assault cases are false'? This is how religious leaders become enablers of abuse. You’ve just told victims to shut up and abusers to carry on. Dangerous, reckless, and shameful!
Not only is rape a sensitive issue, victims are stigmatized for simply speaking out & most perpetrators walk free Even if this was the case as he claimed, a pastor led by wisdom won’t casually say this cos this sets a precedent for the invalidation of actual victim’s testimonies
