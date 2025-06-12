5 Degrees that sound great but don’t pay in Nigeria

In Nigeria’s job market, some humanities and arts disciplines face limited budgets, scarce graduate roles and slow career progression, resulting in starting salaries that barely cover living costs.

While these fields enrich cultural understanding and critical thinking, graduates often need additional qualifications, freelance work or vocational training to boost income.

Before committing to a three- or four-year degree, students should consider both their interests and realistic earning prospects.

Below are 5 popular degrees whose holders routinely earn below-average starting pay, along with insights on how to improve long-term returns.

1. Philosophy

Holders of a bachelor’s in philosophy often enter teaching, research assistance or publishing roles. Minimum monthly salaries in universities, research institutes and literary magazines range from ₦40 000 to ₦60 000.

Career advancement typically requires a master’s or PhD, plus grant-writing skills. Many graduates supplement income through editorial freelancing, copywriting or online tutoring to reach a sustainable living wage.

2. History

History graduates find work as museum curators, archivists or secondary-school educators, with entry pay rarely above ₦50 000 per month. Positions in federal heritage departments offer stability but limited increments.

To enhance prospects, graduates pursue certifications in conservation, heritage management or digital archiving, enabling roles in cultural tourism and international research projects that command higher stipends.

3. Fine Arts

A degree in fine arts opens doors to gallery assistance, art instruction and freelance commissions. Monthly earnings for studio assistants and contract artists typically fall between ₦30 000 and ₦70 000.

Success depends on building a client base, exhibiting work in reputable galleries and securing corporate art-commission contracts. Online platforms and art residencies can provide supplementary stipends.

4. Sociology

Graduates with sociology backgrounds fill roles in social-work agencies, market-research firms and human-resources departments. Junior analyst or social-worker salaries start at around ₦50 000 per month.

Upskilling with certificates in data analytics, UX research or project management can open higher-paid positions in consulting firms, NGOs and government-funded development programmes.

5. Religious Studies

Religious studies degrees prepare students for roles as chaplains, community-outreach officers or theological educators. Compensation in faith-based organizations and non-profits generally ranges from ₦35 000 to ₦55 000 per month.

Advancing to leadership or counselling posts often requires seminary training, counseling certifications or master’s degrees, which in turn justify higher honoraria and stipends.