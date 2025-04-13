How to still live your best life amidst Lagos street chaos

If you're new to Lagos or planning to visit, you'll probably be scared about what to expect in the city, which has become Nigeria's commercial hub.

We know you've heard many things about Lagos, including the stress and chaos that come with navigating everyday life. But is that enough to scare you away?

Like many other residents, you can still visit Lagos and live a calm, peaceful life. You just need to know how to conduct your personal affairs.

This piece provides tips on how to maintain your sanity, protect your peace, and thrive in a city known for traffic jams and fast lifestyles.

Learn to Let Go

Lagos will test your patience every day. One minute, you’re vibing to your favorite track in traffic, the next, a danfo splashes water on you. The secret? Learn the art of letting go. Not every insult deserves a response, and not every struggle deserves your energy. Snub some insults and just get on with your life. It doesn't take anything away from you.

Find Your Lagos Joy Rituals

Whether stopping for suya at night, grabbing small chops after work, or taking a walk along the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge at sunset, discover those small moments that make Lagos worth it. Create little rituals that recharge you and remind you why you love this city, even when it drives you crazy.

Invest in Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Because between the blaring horns, street preachers, and unsolicited hawker sales pitches, peace is a premium. Plug in, tune out, and let Burna Boy, WizKid, or Davido carry you through your commute. It’s self-care.

Learn the “Lagos Look”

Every true Lagosian masters the art of controlled facial expression. That look that says “I’m aware, but I’m unbothered.” It’s how you survive when someone tries to jump the queue, when the POS says “no network,” or when NEPA strikes at the worst possible time. Wear it well.

Make Time for Soft Life Moments

Yes, hustle culture runs in Lagos, but soft life is your birthright, too. Book a spa day, brunch at a rooftop spot, or staycation at a boutique hotel in VI. Lagos has pockets of luxury spots with lots of entertainment. Step out there and claim yours unapologetically.

Surround Yourself with Good People

The city can be overwhelming, but the right squad makes it bearable. Friends who can laugh at the madness, rant about third mainland traffic, and share in spontaneous jollof-fueled hangouts are priceless. Keep them close.