Johnnie Walker Blonde Lights Up Lagos Cocktail Week

Who says whisky can’t crash the cocktail party? Johnnie Walker Blonde, the new, bright, and bold twist in the Johnnie Walker family, turned heads (and glasses) at the 2025 Lagos Cocktail Week. The seven-day celebration at the Balmoral Convention Centre brought together cocktail lovers, mixologists, and lifestyle tastemakers for an unapologetically fun ride through flavour, flair, and Lagos energy.

With its smooth, light, and delightfully playful character, Johnnie Walker Blonde isn’t your serious cocktail kind of whisky; it’s whisky that came to blend and dance on your taste buds. Featured in vibrant highballs and laid-back long drinks, Blonde added a fresh beat to the bar, proving that Scotch can be social, sunny, and a little cheeky.

“Blonde is rewriting the rules of cocktail culture, and we at Diageo are here for that,” said Oyetola Akereledolu, Brand Manager, Johnnie Walker – South, West & Central Africa. “Johnnie Walker Blonde is all about reimagining whisky for a new generation, one that’s disruptive, curious, and knows how to have a good time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Blonde Moment for Lagos

Lagos Cocktail Week has become a playground for creativity — a mix of liquid art, culture, and good vibes. This year, Johnnie Walker Blonde switched up the tempo with live mixology sessions led by award-winning bartenders, interactive tastings that broke down whisky-mixing basics with an unexpected twist, and fun moments with influencers, creators, and the city’s coolest crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the first pour to the last picture taken, guests captured the spirit of Blonde: golden, expressive, and full of Lagos charm. The activation underscored Johnnie Walker’s commitment to reimagining whisky for a new generation, one defined by creativity, connection, and the confidence to keep walking.

To discover cocktail ideas and learn more about Johnnie Walker’s range, follow @JohnnieWalkerAfrica on Instagram.

#FeaturedPost