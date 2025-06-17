Pulse logo
Will AI take your job? Here are 100+ careers AI can’t replace

17 June 2025 at 16:11
These roles prove that the future of work is not just about technology, but also about what makes us uniquely human.
Is my job at risk of being replaced by AI? This is a question on everyone’s mind, and with good reason.

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms industries, many roles are being redefined or automated altogether. But not all jobs are at risk. In fact, according to a new report by Upwork, there are more than 120 roles that AI is unlikely to replace anytime soon.

These jobs share something in common: they rely on human connection, creativity, empathy, hands-on skill, or ethical judgment. These are qualities that current AI tools can’t fully replicate. These roles prove that the future of work is not just about technology, but also about what makes us uniquely human.

These 120 roles, spanning diverse industries, are too extensive to list, so it has been divided into nine main categories:

Jobs AI Can't Replace

1. Healthcare

AI can assist with medical records or diagnostics, but human caregivers remain essential. Among unreplaceable roles are:

  • Doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners

  • Mental health professionals (psychiatrists, therapists, counsellors)

  • Physical therapists, pharmacists, midwives, veterinarians

  • Support staff (home health aides, medical assistants, dental hygienists)

  • Social Workers

  • Crisis Counselors

  • Therapists and Psychologists

2. Skilled Trades

Automation can provide guidance, but not manual craft. The human touch is irreplaceable in:

  • Electricians

  • Welders

  • HVAC Technicians

  • Landscapers

  • Auto Mechanics

  • Masons

  • Carpenters

  • Plumbers

  • Tailors

  • Chefs (especially haute cuisine or street food)

3. Education & Research

AI can streamline prep work, but it cannot replicate teaching presence, mentorship, or discovery in:

  • K-12 teachers, university professors, tutors

  • Researchers in history, archaeology, and anthropology

  • Support roles like TAs, library techs, and museum educators

  • Teachers (especially early childhood & special education)

4. Service & Personal Care

Empathy and human interaction cannot be automated. Secure roles include:

  • Massage therapists, hair stylists, tattoo artists, tailors, and pet groomers.

5. Leadership, Legal & Business

AI supports tasks, but judgment, ethics, and strategy remain human domains:

  • Judges, legal mediators, lawyers

  • CEOs, HR managers, ethicists, and policy leads

  • Paralegals, executive assistants, and compliance officers

6. Creative Roles

These rely on imagination, originality, and emotional nuance, areas AI still struggles with.

  • Copywriters

  • Art Directors

  • Brand Strategists

  • Creative Directors

  • Music Producers

  • Voice Actors

  • Illustrators

  • Choreographers

  • Film Directors

  • Fashion Designers

  • Animation Storyboard Artists

  • Set Designers

7. Technical Roles

While AI can assist, it cannot fully replace the expertise, contextual judgment, or accountability these roles require:

  • Ethical Hackers

  • Cloud Architects

  • Robotics Engineers

  • Systems Analysts

  • AI/Machine Learning Engineers (ironic, but true!)

  • Cybersecurity Analysts

  • Blockchain Developers

  • Network Engineers

  • Database Administrators

  • Embedded Systems Engineers

8. Strategic Roles

These require high-level thinking, business insight, and decision-making grounded in human context.

  • Product Managers

  • Business Development Leads

  • Operations Managers

  • Innovation Consultants

  • Growth Hackers

  • Change Management Experts

  • Corporate Strategists

  • Risk Management Analysts

  • Financial Planners

  • Sustainability Consultants

9. Human-Centred Roles

These thrive on empathy and interpersonal connection

  • Career Coaches

  • Customer Success Managers

  • Conflict Mediators

  • Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Specialists

  • Life Coaches

Why These Roles Stay Human-Centred

AI excels at structured, repetitive tasks, but struggles with:

  • Emotional intelligence & empathy

  • Physical dexterity & field problem-solving

  • Creative thinking, nuance, and strategy

This means roles requiring human connection, judgment, and hands-on skills remain essential. AI is transforming many industries, enhancing efficiency, not eradicating human roles. The common thread across resilient professions is the reliance on:

  • Physical, hands-on skill (trades, healthcare support)

  • Social/emotional dynamics (leadership, personal services)

  • Complex judgment and ethics (legal, executive functions)

  • Human presence (teaching, caregiving)

If you’re in or entering one of these fields, AI is more likely to support and augment your role, leaving you to focus on the human-centric core of your job. But you must upskill accordingly so you can combine domain expertise with AI literacy to maximise impact and remain competitive.

