Is my job at risk of being replaced by AI? This is a question on everyone’s mind, and with good reason.

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms industries, many roles are being redefined or automated altogether. But not all jobs are at risk. In fact, according to a new report by Upwork, there are more than 120 roles that AI is unlikely to replace anytime soon.

These jobs share something in common: they rely on human connection, creativity, empathy, hands-on skill, or ethical judgment. These are qualities that current AI tools can’t fully replicate . These roles prove that the future of work is not just about technology, but also about what makes us uniquely human.

These 120 roles, spanning diverse industries, are too extensive to list, so it has been divided into nine main categories:

Jobs AI Can't Replace

1. Healthcare

AI can assist with medical records or diagnostics, but human caregivers remain essential. Among unreplaceable roles are: Doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners

Mental health professionals (psychiatrists, therapists, counsellors)

Physical therapists, pharmacists, midwives, veterinarians

Support staff (home health aides, medical assistants, dental hygienists)

Social Workers

Crisis Counselors

Therapists and Psychologists

2. Skilled Trades

Automation can provide guidance, but not manual craft . The human touch is irreplaceable in: Electricians

Welders

HVAC Technicians

Landscapers

Auto Mechanics

Masons

Carpenters

Plumbers

Tailors

Chefs (especially haute cuisine or street food)

3. Education & Research

AI can streamline prep work, but it cannot replicate teaching presence, mentorship, or discovery in: K-12 teachers, university professors, tutors

Researchers in history, archaeology, and anthropology

Support roles like TAs, library techs, and museum educators

Teachers (especially early childhood & special education)

4. Service & Personal Care

Empathy and human interaction cannot be automated. Secure roles include: Massage therapists, hair stylists, tattoo artists, tailors, and pet groomers.

5. Leadership, Legal & Business

AI supports tasks, but judgment, ethics, and strategy remain human domains: Judges, legal mediators, lawyers

CEOs, HR managers, ethicists, and policy leads

Paralegals, executive assistants, and compliance officers

6. Creative Roles

These rely on imagination, originality, and emotional nuance, areas AI still struggles with. Copywriters

Art Directors

Brand Strategists

Creative Directors

Music Producers

Voice Actors

Illustrators

Choreographers

Film Directors

Fashion Designers

Animation Storyboard Artists

Set Designers

7. Technical Roles

While AI can assist, it cannot fully replace the expertise, contextual judgment, or accountability these roles require : Ethical Hackers

Cloud Architects

Robotics Engineers

Systems Analysts

AI/Machine Learning Engineers (ironic, but true!)

Cybersecurity Analysts

Blockchain Developers

Network Engineers

Database Administrators

Embedded Systems Engineers

8. Strategic Roles

These require high-level thinking, business insight, and decision-making grounded in human context. Product Managers

Business Development Leads

Operations Managers

Innovation Consultants

Growth Hackers

Change Management Experts

Corporate Strategists

Risk Management Analysts

Financial Planners

Sustainability Consultants

9. Human-Centred Roles

These thrive on empathy and interpersonal connection Career Coaches

Customer Success Managers

Conflict Mediators

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Specialists

Life Coaches

Why These Roles Stay Human-Centred

AI excels at structured, repetitive tasks, but struggles with: Emotional intelligence & empathy

Physical dexterity & field problem-solving

Creative thinking, nuance, and strategy

This means roles requiring human connection, judgment, and hands-on skills remain essential. AI is transforming many industries, enhancing efficiency, not eradicating human roles. The common thread across resilient professions is the reliance on:

Physical, hands-on skill (trades, healthcare support)

Social/emotional dynamics (leadership, personal services)

Complex judgment and ethics (legal, executive functions)

Human presence (teaching, caregiving)