10 subtle ways scammers are using AI to trick you

Scammers have gotten smarter, and they now have something powerful on their side: artificial intelligence.

AI isn’t just helping us write emails faster or get movie recommendations. It’s being weaponised by bad individuals who are using it to scam people in ways that are shockingly convincing.

These scams are subtle, personalised, and incredibly sneaky. If you think you're too smart to be fooled, think again, because AI scams aren’t just targeting the clueless anymore. They’re coming for everyone.

Here are 10 subtle yet dangerous ways scammers are using AI to trick people, often without them even realising it.

1. Deepfake voices and videos

AI can now clone voices with just a few seconds of audio. Scammers use this to impersonate loved ones, executives, or customer support agents.

Some victims have received phone calls from someone who sounded exactly like their spouse or child asking for urgent help, only to discover it was a deepfake scam.

2. AI-generated phishing emails

Gone are the days of broken English and obvious typos. With tools like ChatGPT and other AI writing models, scammers can craft perfect, highly personalised phishing emails that mimic the tone and formatting of legitimate companies or contacts.

3. Chatbot impersonation

Scammers now use AI-powered chatbots on fake websites to mimic real customer service agents. These bots can engage in convincing conversations, directing victims to enter login details or payment information under the guise of technical support.

4. Fake job offers

Scammers use AI to scrape your LinkedIn profile and resume, then generate a fake job offer tailored to your exact career path. You’ll get a professional-sounding email, a polished contract, and maybe even a “video interview” with a deepfaked hiring manager. All designed to steal your personal info or banking details.

5. Voice Assistant manipulation

Some scams are designed to trigger your Alexa or Google Assistant using AI-generated commands hidden in background audio or video. These hidden voice commands can potentially place orders, change security settings, or send data to the scammer.

6. Personalised social media scams

AI tools can scan your social media and tailor scams that speak directly to you. Just posted a photo of your new puppy? You might get an ad for free pet food, just pay shipping. Except there’s no pet food, and now the scammer has your card info.

7. Impersonation on video calls

With real-time deepfake technology, scammers can now appear as someone else on Zoom or Teams calls. This is particularly dangerous in business settings, where fake executives may approve transfers or data sharing. It’s a digital mask, and it’s terrifyingly good.

READ MORE: How to spot a Ponzi scheme before it steals your life savings

8. Review bombing and fake testimonials

AI can write hundreds of convincing fake reviews, making fraudulent products or services seem trustworthy. Scammers use these to lure victims into investing in fake startups, purchasing counterfeit goods, or signing up for subscription traps.

9. Synthetic identities

Using AI, scammers create entirely new fake identities complete with photos, resumes, and online activity. These are used to open bank accounts, apply for loans, or commit other forms of identity fraud that are hard to trace.

10. Romance and friendship scams

This one’s brutal. AI chatbots can hold entire conversations that feel deep and emotionally engaging. Scammers use them on dating sites and social platforms to build fake relationships, then ask for money, gift cards, or even help laundering cash. Victims lose money and still get emotionally crushed.

How to protect yourself

Verify independently: Don’t trust voice or video alone, follow up with a separate, known contact method.

Be sceptical of urgency: Scammers often create false emergencies to push you into hasty decisions.

Use multi-factor authentication (MFA): Even if a scammer has your password, MFA can stop them.

Limit public information: The less you share online, the less ammo scammers have for social engineering.

Educate yourself and others: Awareness is the first line of defence.

Trust less, question more

Scammers are no longer lazy or careless, they’re running complex operations powered by cutting-edge AI. That doesn’t mean you have to live in fear, but it does mean you need to stay sceptical.

Always double-check. Don’t trust things just because they “seem real.” In a world where reality can be faked in seconds, your best defence is a healthy dose of doubt and a few extra steps before clicking, downloading, or answering that call.