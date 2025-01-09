'Japa', 'Agbero' and more Nigerian words now in latest Oxford Dictionary

Words indigenous to Nigeria such as 'Japa', 'Agbero', 'Suya', 'Abi' and others have now found a home in the latest published update of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

The updated published version features a total of 22 native Nigerian words added to the dictionary.

Kingsley Ugwuanyi, a lecturer at the University of Nigeria, who is an Oxford English Dictionary consultant and also a major facilitator of the project, declared the updated list to the general public on Tuesday via his X page.

Ugwuanyi also made it known to the public that he drafted most of the words and also provided their pronunciations.

In his write-up, he asserted that the words are a beautiful reflection of Nigeria’s culture, creativity, and uniqueness.

Hear him:

The wait is over! I’m thrilled to announce that the @OED has officially published its latest updates, featuring an amazing collection of #NigerianEnglish words that beautifully reflect Nigeria’s culture, creativity, and the unique ways we express ourselves as Nigerians.

He continued thus:

This time, I not only drafted most of the words but also had the incredible opportunity to provide their pronunciations! So, when you explore the OED online and click on the pronunciations, you’ll hear my voice bringing these words to life.

Among the words are the popular '419' used to describe fraudulent activities or a fraudster and the commonly-used 'agbero' which is often used to refer to motor park operatives or informal transport workers at car parks.

Below are the new additions to the updated version of the dictionary: