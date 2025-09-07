Is owning a car in Lagos worthwhile, or should you stick to public transportation?

Lagos is a city where movement defines your daily life. From the morning rush on Third Mainland Bridge to the late-night hustle around CMS, how you get around shapes your stress levels, your wallet, and even your mood.

For many Lagosians, the big question is whether owning a car is truly worth it or if sticking with public transport is the smarter option. Both choices come with their highs and lows, and the answer isn’t as straightforward as it seems.

Here, let's try to guide you as best we can to help you make the best choice.

The Freedom of Having Your Own Car

Owning a car in Lagos is akin to possessing a key to personal freedom. No more waiting for danfo drivers to fill their buses or negotiating endlessly with keke riders. You control your time, your route, and your playlist.

A car also shields you from the chaos of overpacked buses and sudden rainstorms that leave commuters stranded. However, this freedom comes at a steep cost - fuel, repairs, and the constant battle with Lagos traffic can quickly drain your bank account and patience.

The Harsh Reality of Lagos Traffic

If you think owning a car automatically makes life easier, Lagos traffic will humble you. Hours spent in gridlock can turn a short drive into an exhausting marathon. The stress of honking horns, reckless drivers, and endless “go-slow” often cancels out the convenience of having your own ride.

Some Lagosians even admit that driving themselves leaves them more tired than taking public transport. This is why Lagosians often agree that while owning a car is a luxury, the inconvenience of traffic jams can make it feel like a trap.

The Financial Burden of Car Ownership

Cars in Lagos are not just status symbols; they are money pits. Beyond the cost of purchasing one, you must factor in rising fuel prices, regular maintenance, and the occasional unexpected breakdown.

Add to that insurance, taxes, and the ever-present threat of LASTMA fines, and you realise owning a car is not for the faint-hearted. For many young professionals, using public transport or ride-hailing apps is far cheaper and helps them avoid constantly incurring expenses on their vehicles.

Conclusion

So, is owning a car in Lagos worth it? The truth is, it depends on your priorities. If you crave independence, don’t mind the expenses, and are ready to battle daily traffic, owning a car provides unmatched convenience. However, if your focus is on saving money and avoiding stress, public transport - although chaotic - might serve you better.