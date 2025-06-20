Is JAMB still worth it? What students are saying after the 2025 results

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results have reignited debate over JAMB’s role in Nigerian higher education.

While many praise it as a standardised, merit-based gateway to universities, others highlight flaws such as limited assessment of practical skills, high costs and technical failures at exam centres. Social media is awash with diverse student perspectives on whether the benefits outweigh the burdens.

Below are 7 candid reflections from candidates that capture the hopes, frustrations and proposed improvements shaping the conversation around JAMB’s continued relevance.

1. It tests academic knowledge but not practical skills

Some students note that the multiple-choice format reinforces rote learning rather than creativity or problem solving. They argue for the inclusion of project-based questions and real-world scenarios that better reflect workplace demands.

2. Technical failures undermined our performance

Widespread reports of system crashes, abrupt logouts and delayed start times at accredited centres left candidates feeling disadvantaged. Many call for upgraded IT infrastructure, mandatory pre-exam equipment checks and clear redress channels.

3. The fees are too expensive for low-income families

Registration, subject combinations and change-of-course fees now add up to around ₦20 000. This financial barrierprompts some to suggest subsidised rates, payment plans or alternative diploma routes to ensure equal access.

4. It remains the fairest path to university admission

Advocates emphasise that JAMB offers a single, nationwide assessment for both public and private institutions. They believe that with improved administration and a wider network of centres, the exam can preserve its meritocratic promise.

5. Many are choosing polytechnics and monotechnics instead

Frustrated by admission bottlenecks, a growing cohort enrols in diploma programmes with industry attachments. These shorter, skills-focused pathways offer quicker entry into the job market and avoid JAMB-related delays.

6. Career guidance is sorely lacking

Several students admit they registered for popular courses without understanding their own strengths. They recommend that schools and JAMB provide pre-exam counselling, aptitude testing and detailed programme information to guide better choices.

7. JAMB can modernise without disappearing

Most candidates agree that despite its faults, JAMB remains integral to academic progression. Suggested reforms include digital mock exams, randomized question banks and integrated skills assessments to enhance fairness and relevance.