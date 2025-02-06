Is it normal for one testicle to be bigger than the other?

If one of your testicles is slightly bigger than the other, don’t panic, this is completely normal for most men and boys.

The human body is not perfectly symmetrical, which means that many body parts, including testicles, may not be exactly the same size. In fact, for most men, one testicle is naturally larger, and one may hang lower than the other.

This difference in size is usually small and nothing to worry about. But if the size difference is suddenly noticeable, or if you feel pain, swelling, or discomfort, you might want to see a doctor.

Let’s take a closer look at why testicles can be uneven and when you should seek medical advice.