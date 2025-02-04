You may have heard people joke about "blue balls" or use the term to explain discomfort after being aroused but not finishing.

But is this real, or is it just something people say to get sympathy or pressure their partner? The truth is, blue balls are real, but they are not as serious as some people make them sound.

Scientifically, blue balls are known as epididymal hypertension. It happens when a man gets sexually aroused, and blood flows into the genital area, causing the testicles to swell slightly. If there is no release, the blood stays there longer, leading to discomfort.

However, it is not dangerous, and the discomfort usually goes away on its own.

So, what really happens in the body? Is there any real risk? And what can you do about it? Let’s clear the myth.

What causes blue balls?

When a man gets aroused, blood rushes to the penis and testicles, causing an erection. If there is no ejaculation, the blood remains trapped for some time. This can cause a dull ache, heaviness, or mild discomfort in the testicles.

Some people call it "blue balls" because the testicles may appear slightly bluish due to increased blood flow. However, this is rare, and most men don’t actually notice a colour change.

Are blue balls dangerous?

No, blue balls are not dangerous. While they can be uncomfortable, they do not cause long-term damage, infertility, or serious health problems. The discomfort usually goes away within minutes to an hour.

How to relieve blue balls

If you experience blue balls, don’t worry—it’s temporary. Here are some simple ways to relieve the discomfort:

Exercise – A short walk or light physical activity can help move the blood away from the testicles and ease the pressure.

Cold compress – Applying a cold pack or a cool cloth can reduce swelling and discomfort.

Relaxation techniques – Deep breathing or meditation can help reduce arousal and blood flow.

Ejaculation – Masturbation or sex can help relieve the pressure, but it is not the only solution.

Waiting it out – The body naturally reabsorbs the extra blood within a short time, and the discomfort fades.

Myths about blue balls

Myth 1: Blue balls are a serious medical condition.

Truth: It is a mild, temporary discomfort and not a health risk.

Myth 2: Blue balls can cause permanent damage.

Truth: There is no evidence that blue balls cause long-term harm.

Myth 3: Men need sex or ejaculation to cure blue balls.

Truth: While it can help, blue balls go away on their own even without sexual release.