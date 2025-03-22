Is breakfast overrated? Direct effects of skipping your morning meal

We understand you're an ambitious professional who wants to make the most of your time to be as productive as possible. Living in Lagos makes it even harder for you to keep up.

So, in a bid to meet up with all your deadlines, you often find yourself skipping breakfast. This can seem like a brilliant idea, since you'll use the time you would have used to make and eat breakfast for something else, but it's not! It's, in fact, a very terrible idea that can kill you!

Yes, you heard that right - skipping breakfast will lead to several conditions that can eventually kill you.

Here, take a look at all the direct effects of skipping breakfast, which is the most important meal of the day.

Slower Metabolism and Weight Gain

Skipping breakfast can disrupt the body’s metabolism. After a long overnight fasting period, the body needs fuel to kickstart its metabolic processes. Without breakfast, metabolism slows down, leading to lower energy levels.

Furthermore, skipping breakfast often results in overeating later in the day, as hunger intensifies. This can lead to weight gain, especially when people consume high-calorie, processed foods to compensate for missed meals.

Blood Sugar Imbalances and Increased Diabetes Risk

Eating breakfast helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. When breakfast is skipped, blood sugar drops, causing fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating.

Later in the day, people may experience spikes in blood sugar due to overconsumption of sugary or high-carbohydrate foods. Over time, these fluctuations can contribute to insulin resistance, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Negative Impact on Heart Health

Studies suggest that people who regularly skip breakfast have a higher risk of developing heart disease. Skipping breakfast has been linked to increased cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, and obesity—all of which are risk factors for cardiovascular problems.

Additionally, people who do not eat in the morning may make poorer dietary choices throughout the day, further increasing heart disease risk.

Reduced Cognitive Function and Productivity

Breakfast provides the brain with the necessary nutrients for optimal function. Without it, people may experience difficulty concentrating, memory issues, and decreased problem-solving abilities.

This effect is particularly concerning for students and professionals who need mental clarity and focus throughout the day. Research has shown that children who eat breakfast perform better in school than those who skip it.

ALSO READ: 50 Best Healthy Breakfast Ideas For Weight Loss

Mood Disturbances and Increased Stress

Skipping breakfast can lead to irritability, anxiety, and mood swings. Cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone, tends to be higher in the morning.

Eating breakfast helps regulate cortisol levels, reduce stress and promote emotional well-being. People who skip breakfast may feel more anxious and less capable of handling daily challenges.