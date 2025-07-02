7 Interesting facts about Meerkats, the animal in the viral meme

We've all seen this animal meme going viral right? Some of us have even used it with the funniest of captions and reposted all over social media. But have you ever wondered what animal this is?

In case you didn't know, the animal in the viral meme is called a Meerkat and they are one of the most fascinating animals in the animal kingdom. Here are some fun and surprising facts about meerkats.

1. They can thrive in the desert

Meerkats are native to the deserts and grasslands of southern Africa, especially the Kalahari and Namib deserts. Despite the scorching heat and limited water, they’ve mastered survival with their excellent digging skills and strong family cooperation.

2. Meerkats are incredibly social

Meerkats live in large groups called "mobs" or "gangs," which can consist of up to 50 of them. They eat, sleep, raise their young, and defend their territory as a team. Everyone has a role in this team. Some babysit while others hunt for food or stand guard.

3. They take turns being the lookout

One of the most iconic meerkat behaviors is the sentry pose. While the rest of the group is busy feeding, one meerkat stands tall on its hind legs, scanning the area for predators like hawks or snakes. If danger is near, the lookout gives a loud warning call, and everyone quickly dives into their burrows.

4. They’re expert diggers

With strong, curved claws, meerkats can dig up to several feet underground. They use these burrows not only to escape predators but also to stay cool in the heat and warm in the cold desert nights.

5. They’re immune to some venom

Meerkats often eat scorpions, one of the few desert creatures around. Amazingly, they’re immune to certain types of venom, including scorpion stings. They skillfully remove the stinger before eating and can even survive mild snake venom.

6. They are very tidy animals

Meerkats are known to be quite tidy. They groom each other frequently, helping to remove parasites and strengthen social bonds. Cleanliness also helps maintain group harmony and prevent disease in their close quarters.

7. They teach their young

Meerkats are one of the few animals known to actively teach their young how to survive. Adults bring live prey to pups to help them learn how to hunt and kill. Over time, they introduce more difficult prey, like scorpions, so the pups can practice safely.