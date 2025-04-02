This is the cleanest animal in the world

When we think of clean animals, many people immediately picture creatures like cats or birds. However, one of the cleanest animals in the world is the pig.

Contrary to common beliefs that pigs are dirty because they are always covered in mud, these animals are incredibly clean, organised, and hygienic creatures.

In this article, we'll look at six reasons why pigs are the cleanest animals in the world and also share insights about the other cleanest animals on earth.

ALSO READ: 5 animals named after celebrities

1. Pigs

Pigs are naturally clean animals, particularly in their wild state. They have a remarkable tendency to separate their eating, living, and toileting areas. In the wild, pigs will designate specific spots for relieving themselves, keeping their eating and sleeping areas far from their waste. While pigs are often seen in the mud, it isn't about being dirty. Pigs have no sweat glands, making them highly sensitive to heat. Mud helps them regulate their body temperature and protects their skin from sunburn and parasites. Mud is a necessary tool for maintaining their health and well-being. Pigs are highly social animals and form tight-knit groups. They display affectionate behaviours like cuddling. So pigs prefer to keep their environment clean, not only for their health but also as part of their social dynamics. Keeping their living areas free from waste allows them to maintain a peaceful and hygienic social space. Pigs also engage in social grooming, which is a key element of their cleanliness routine. These grooming behaviours also help pigs remove dirt and parasites from their bodies and bond with each other. Pigs have excellent memory and are capable of learning behaviours that promote cleanliness. They can remember the location of their designated waste areas and understand how to avoid them. The natural environment that pigs live in also contributes to their cleanliness. By choosing cleaner areas to live in, pigs help maintain their hygiene. They avoid areas that may be contaminated or overly muddy, instead seeking out habitats that allow them to remain healthy and clean.

Other animals that make the top 10 list of cleanest animals in the world include:

2. Cats

Domesticated cats are known for their obsessive grooming habits, spending up to half of their waking hours cleaning themselves. Their rough tongues help remove dirt and loose fur while spreading oils that keep their coats soft and shiny. Their grooming not only maintains their cleanliness but also reduces their scent to avoid predators.

ALSO READ: 5 animals that give birth through their mouth

3. Rats

Despite their reputation as pests, rats are meticulous groomers. In fact, they groom themselves more frequently than cats. Not only do rats keep themselves clean, but they also engage in social grooming, helping their companions maintain hygiene. This constant grooming helps remove parasites and dirt and prevents skin irritations.

4. Dolphins

Living in water might suggest dolphins don’t need to clean themselves, but these intelligent creatures are actually quite particular about their hygiene. Dolphins engage in symbiotic relationships with other fish that eat the algae and dead skin off their bodies. They also rub against corals and sponges to treat skin conditions and ensure their skin stays healthy.

ALSO READ: 5 animals that have actual jobs

5. Naked Mole Rats

Naked mole rats live in highly organised colonies, where cleanliness is paramount. These animals create specific areas for waste disposal, keeping their living and nesting spaces clean. They even avoid getting dirt in their mouths by using their back feet to kick it away when digging.

ALSO READ: 5 animals that can clone themselves to reproduce

6. Ants

Ants are some of the most hygienic insects around. Worker ants spend a significant amount of time removing waste and dead bodies from the colony. They also groom each other, preventing the spread of parasites and ensuring that their colony stays clean and disease-free.

7. Polar Bears

Polar bears are solitary animals that keep themselves clean by swimming in icy waters. After hunting or feeding, they wash off any blood or residue in snow or water to keep their fur pristine. This is not just for appearance, they need to stay clean to avoid attracting predators and to maintain optimal body temperature in the cold environment.

8. Elephants

Elephants are well known for their mud baths, which may look messy but are actually an essential part of their hygiene routine. The mud acts as a sunscreen and helps repel parasites. After their mud bath, they wash off the dirt in water to refresh themselves. Elephants also groom each other, fostering strong social bonds within their herds.

ALSO READ: 5 animals that look cute but are surprisingly deadly

9. Bird of Paradise

Male birds of paradise spend time preening to remove dirt and parasites, keeping their feathers vibrant and attractive for mating displays. These birds are also particular about their display areas, keeping them clean to enhance their performances and attract potential mates. Cleanliness, for them, is not just a habit but a vital part of their reproductive success.

10. Bees

Bees maintain an incredibly clean environment inside their hives. Worker bees constantly remove waste, dead bees, and foreign material to keep their living space sanitary. They also groom each other, ensuring that they remain efficient in their pollination duties. Bees even produce propolis, a substance that helps seal and disinfect the hive, maintaining a sterile environment crucial for the survival of the colony.