Of all the celebrations a country like Nigeria observes, its birth (Independence Day) is at the top of the list. As the African giant turns 65, we can all officially refer to the nation as a retiree (as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) would like to have it).

Meanwhile, if there's anything unique about retirements , it is the belief that it's a time to relax, reflect, celebrate, and enjoy every moment. Before you ask, “What is there to celebrate?” Here are a few: our music excellence,

female sports triumphs (no apologies to the men),

Nigerian jollof supremacy,

multiple war conquests on X (Twitter), etc.

So, this Independence Day, we stand in solidarity with our nation in her new age, celebrating the growth and achievements that have brought us to where we are today. That means, like retirees, we must make the most of every moment we have. Again, what better way to do so than by attending any of these five Independence Day-themed events in Lagos you must not miss?

1. Independence Day Brunch

📍 GoodLife Restaurant, Victoria Island | 🗓 Oct 1 | ⏰ 12PM Start your Independence Day celebration with a flavourful brunch in the spirit of freedom, hosted by The GoodLife Restaurant. Expect a lavish buffet spread, refreshing cocktails, and live music in a laid-back space that feels like home. With limited slots available, this mid-day celebration is all about good food, positive energy, and the joy of togetherness. Call ahead to reserve because this one will fill up fast. See more here

2. Independence Day Groove at Locale

📍 Locale, Victoria Island | 🗓 Oct 4 | ⏰ 3–11PM This event promises freedom and fire music. In collaboration with AWELagos, Aadun, NollyGuide, EkondoLife, and more, this isn’t just a party; it’s a cultural moment. Come dressed to impress, ready to network, and, more importantly, ready to move. With Lagos’ best DJs and creators in one space, it’s bound to be one for the books. See more here

3. The Next President

📍 The Garden Ikoyi | 🗓 Oct 1 | ⏰ 5PM & 7:30PM If you’d rather laugh and cheer than dance, The Next President interactive theatre production is your go-to. Watch four hilariously distinctive characters (The Veteran, The Baddie, The TechBro, and The Housewife) battle for your vote as the audience decides who wins. Go with your crew and experience theatre like never before this Independence Day. With group discounts on tickets, this is as fun as democracy gets. See more here

4. Even In the Day Independence Special

📍 Voda Beach Club | 🗓 Oct 4 | ⏰ 2PM Daytimers, this one’s for you! The Even in the Day Independence Special brings Lagos together under the sun for an unforgettable daytime rave. Expect top-tier DJs, endless energy, and a patriotic spin on your favorite day party. Whether you’re grabbing a Main Access ticket for ₦10,000 or a Stage Access ticket for ₦30,000, this is the kind of Independence party that turns daytime into prime time. See more here

5. The Independence Day Festival

📍 UNILAG Sports Complex | 🗓 Oct 1 | ⏰ 2–10PM The Independence Day Festival at UNILAG is coming with a stacked lineup featuring TML Vibez, TI Blaze, Mavo, and more, plus beats from Rexxie and DJ Latitude, and hosted by Trenchboy. This free festival has all the makings of one of the highlights of the celebrations. Shutting down University of Lagos, live performances from stars, and zero entry fee. What more could we ask for? See more here

Honorable Mentions

Not every party this week is independence-themed, but they’re just as unmissable. Two standouts worth slotting into your calendar are: Group Therapy The neon-green rave brand that never misses with high-energy house music experiences returns on October 1 with Spotify's Greasy Tunes.

Mainland Block Party (House of Sarz) This cultural powerhouse and community-driven party will be picking up right where it stopped last Saturday with Sarz on October 1 at Orange Island, Lekki.