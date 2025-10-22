Many people focus on achieving their fitness goals, taking selfies, showing off in their gym fits, and enduring intense workouts, without considering the unseen occupants of their gym equipment. Surprisingly, it is more than just their reflection.

In fact, scientific evidence suggests that your gym could potentially harbour more germs than a toilet seat. While this may sound exaggerated, the data support this claim.

You would think that gyms, with their shiny mirrors, constant air-conditioning, and the occasional smell of disinfectant, would be among the cleanest places around. But studies say otherwise.

A research test by FitRated, a US-based fitness review site, swabbed 27 pieces of gym equipment across several facilities, and the results were jaw-dropping. On average:

Treadmills carried over 1.3 million bacteria per square inch



Exercise bikes had 780,000 bacteria per square inch



Free weights were the worst, with more than 1.1 million bacteria per square inch

For context, your average toilet seat has about 3,000 to 50,000 bacteria per square inch. Meaning your gym dumbbell could be hundreds of times dirtier than the toilet. Gross, right?

Another study by NFS International, which focuses on health and safety, found that about 26% of gym-goers never wipe down their equipment after use, and only half do so before using it. Combine that with Lagos’ busy after-work gym rush and the inevitable sweaty hands on every machine, and you have a prime breeding ground for germs.

What Kind of Germs Are We Talking About?

Not every germ is harmful, but some of the ones commonly found on gym surfaces definitely are not your friends. Experts have identified bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus (Staph) — which can cause skin infections and boils — as well as E. coli, Salmonella, and Candida, the yeast responsible for fungal infections.

When sharing yoga mats, benches, or even water fountains, you risk spreading microbes. If you have ever dropped your mat on the gym floor and then rolled it up without cleaning it, you have likely been carrying a small germ colony in your bag.

Don’t Panic — Here’s What Really Matters

Before you start avoiding the gym, relax. The whole “dirtier than a toilet seat” thing sounds worse than it actually is. Studies confirm that most of these bacteria are harmless to healthy people. Your skin does a great job of keeping the bad ones out, and unless you have an open wound or a weak immune system, then you are fine.

So, you do not have to quit your workouts. You just need to be more concerned about staying smart and sanitised.

Simple Hygiene Habits That Can Keep You Germ-Free

You don’t need a full disinfectant kit to survive the gym. Just a few simple habits can go a long way:

Wipe before and after use

Don’t assume the person before you cleaned that bench. Most gyms now provide wipes or sprays, so ensure to use them generously.

Bring your own towel

Always use your towel as a barrier between yourself and shared equipment. Remember to wash it after every session, not just once a week.

Carry hand sanitiser

Keep a small bottle of sanitiser in your gym bag. One quick squirt before sipping water, touching your face and even after using your phone, can save you from unwanted bacteria

Wash your gym bag and gear

Gym bags often double as germ homes. Wash them regularly and don’t dump sweaty clothes or shoes inside for days.

Don’t share personal items

When it comes to water bottles, towels, and earphones, sharing is definitely not recommended. In this case, you are permitted to say sharing isn’t caring.

Clean your yoga mat

Wipe down your yoga mat with a mix of vinegar and water or a gentle disinfectant spray after each use.

These simple habits keep your things fresh, clean, and germ-free without taking away the joy of your workouts.

Why Gyms Get So Dirty

Picture hundreds of individuals touching the same handles, sweating on the same benches, and dropping mats on the same floor every day. When you combine this with heat, moisture, and friction, you create an ideal breeding ground for bacteria.

Many gyms do clean regularly, but there is only so much their staff can do between sets. Even in some of Lagos’ fanciest gyms, cleaners can’t wipe down every dumbbell after every rep. That is why personal hygiene is the real game-changer.

Some modern gyms abroad have started using UV-light cleaning systems, antimicrobial coatings, and even contactless check-ins. But until those features go mainstream locally, it is still up to you to keep things tidy.

Finding The Balance

While it is easy to succumb to paranoia, the aim is not to promote an exaggerated fear of germs. You can’t and you shouldn’t avoid all germs. In fact, regular exposure helps strengthen your immune system.

The key is balance. You should stay mindful and not obsessive. A dirty treadmill can harbour more bacteria than a kitchen counter. However, good hygiene practices can easily remedy this. After all, it is difficult to show off your progress if your immune system is compromised.

Gyms are spaces for building strength, confidence, and community, not for instilling fear. However, a bit of awareness is always beneficial. Understanding the cleanliness of the equipment you use, like the benches or treadmills, should prompt you to incorporate hygiene into your fitness routine.

The next time you hit the gym, remember these steps: wipe down equipment, wash and sanitise your hands before and after exercise. This way, both your immune system and your skin will be safe.