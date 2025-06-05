President Bola Tinubu has expressed great satisfaction with David Umahi, the Minister of Works, over the progress on the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Tinubu spoke at the launch of the reconstruction of Deep Sea Port Access Road in Lagos on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

He reiterated his administration's commitment to bequeath enduring infrastructure across our great nation, noting that no country can achieve economic and industrial development without adequate infrastructure.

While speaking earlier, Umahi had blasted those casting aspersions on the Lagos-Calabar Highway project, saying the Federal Government has maintained transparency regarding the project's finances.

However, Tinubu urged the Minister to ignore the criticisms and focus on delivering on the assignment, insisting that the government has restructured the nation's finances to ensure all the ongoing projects are completed.

"I listen to you, David Umahi, the working [minister]. I like the remark of the minister of Blue Economy. He said they will always support your rescoping nationwide. Well, we're seeing the results of the rescoping. We're not in pain, we're in joy," the President remarked.

"We truly retuned and re-engineered our finances to find more money for infrastructure, which is the backbone of any industrialisation and economic development and job creation of any nation. We will do it."

Meanwhile, Tinubu stressed that the road's critics are ignorant of their utterances, adding that they are free not to explore alternative options if they think paying tolls to use the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be too expensive for them.

"We will do it. But, I bring to you, David, don't listen to those critics. They don't know what they're talking about. If they don't like the road or if it's too expensive for tolling for them, they could go to Idumota.