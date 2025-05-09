South-East will reward Tinubu with votes in 2027 due to his love for Igbo - Umahi

David Umahi, the Minister of Works, has foretold that the entire South-East will overwhelmingly vote for President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming 2027 general elections to reciprocate his unwavering love for Ndigbo.

The Minister made this known while expressing gratitude to the President for his visit to Anambra State on Thursday, May 8, 2024, where he commissioned some legacy projects of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration.

In a statement by his special adviser (media), Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, on Friday, Umahi described President Tinubu's recent visit to Anambra as a demonstration of his inclusive style of governance.

“Mr President’s sense of inclusive leadership and commitment to an egalitarian nation speaks volumes in his words during the event, ‘Anambra has huge potential, and with Soludo, we can all work together to fast-track the vision.

“We will continue to partner with your state to deliver shared prosperity to Ndi Anambra and all Nigerians,” he said.

The Minister stressed his deep appreciation for Tinubu and assured him that the people of Anambra and the entire South-East will continue to "cherish and honour him and will overwhelmingly reciprocate his unwavering love for Ndigbo in the 2027 general elections."

“He expresses gratitude to Mr President for prioritising South East in the national development architecture of the Renewed Hope administration and for guaranteeing its actualisation in policy and implementation.

“By Mr President’s words in Anambra State, ‘We are working to build critical infrastructure — roads, rail, and power — and ensure that every corner of Nigeria, including Anambra, feels the impact of governance that works.”

Umahi further noted that the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) and the ongoing digital economy drive will open more doors for the resourceful people of Anambra.