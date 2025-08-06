[ICYMI] Gov Adeleke jets out to US for Davido’s wedding amid criticism on foreign trips

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has travelled to the United States to attend the wedding of his nephew, Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The event, scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida, in August 2025, is being described as a family celebration of global proportions.

The governor’s trip, however, has triggered criticism from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, which accused him of abandoning his post without informing the public or formally delegating authority to his deputy.

Reacting to the allegations on Tuesday, August 5, Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, issued a statement clarifying the purpose of the trip.

“Governor Adeleke left Nigeria for the United States via the family’s private jet a few days ago for the wedding of the global music icon, his beloved nephew, David Adeleke,” Rasheed said.

Gov Adeleke Gives Update on US Trip

He added that the governor had not taken any official vacation since assuming office in November 2022 and assured the public that the trip would be brief.

“The Governor has again chosen to make it a short one to continually attend to crucial state functions,” Rasheed stated.

To further downplay the controversy, Rasheed noted that Adeleke remained in “constant communication” with his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, who is currently overseeing governmental affairs.

The Osun APC, however, expressed concerns about transparency and constitutional procedures. In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, the party questioned the governor’s failure to publicly disclose his travel plans or formally transmit power to his deputy.

“As the governor of all and sundry, we need to know the whereabouts of the governor and who has been holding fort during his absence,” Olabisi said.