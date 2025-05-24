I once drank hypo - Jumoke George’s daughter recounts traumatic experience in Mali

Adeola, the daughter of veteran Nollywood actress Jumoke George, who was trafficked to Mali, has opened up about her traumatic experience in the hands of the woman she was sold to for prostitution.

Speaking in an emotional interview with actress Biola Bayo on her podcast Talk to B, Adeola revealed that her experience was so bad that she once drank hypo to end it all.

Adeola noted that she suffered so much in captivity that she gave up hope of ever regaining her freedom, leading her to tell someone around her not to announce her death.

Recounting how she ended up in Mali, Adeola explained that she was sold to a woman for N250,000, who expected her to pay her N1.5 million.

She explained that she tried her best to make enough money to return to Nigeria, but failed no matter how hard she tried.

Admitting that although she was in contact with people in Nigeria, she avoided calling her mother or children out of shame.

However, she said the video of her mother crying online made her sad. Therefore, she apologised to Nigerian mothers, insisting that she was not a bad child as she pleaded for forgiveness.

Adeola expressed gratitude for her mother’s support and vowed to protect her, having learnt painful lessons in Mali.

She said: “When I saw the video of my mum crying, I felt so sad. I watched the video and couldn’t sleep; people kept calling me. I wouldn’t lie to you, it’s really painful. Nothing should happen to Amoke; I will follow her sister, Bola. She doesn’t play with me or allow anything to happen to me. Me too; I can’t let anything happen to her.

“When I got to Mali, I got to know I would be working for a Madam; I looked around. The woman said she bought me and I will be paying her N1.5 million. She said she paid the person that brought me N250,000. I was told I would be doing prostitution.

“I was thinking that if I worked and had little money for transport, I wouldn’t go home empty-handed. Let me not deceive you; no matter how hard I worked, I couldn’t gather the money.

“I was suffering in Mali but I kept enduring. I told the lady that we lived together and that if I die, she shouldn’t post it. The people were wicked to me, I once drank hypo in their presence.”

“I was always calling people in Nigeria, but I didn’t call my mother and children. Mali isn’t better than Nigeria. Let me not lie; I learnt a lot of lessons in Mali. I have lost all hope and thought I would die in Mali.