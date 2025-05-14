'I’m Homeless, My Child Is Missing' – Actress Jumoke George makes emotional plea for help

The heartbreaking revelation was made during a candid conversation on the TalkToB show hosted by fellow actress Abiola Adebayo, who shared the tearful video on Tuesday. Fighting through sobs, the seasoned actress opened up about her current reality, living in a church building, dependent on the kindness of church members for basic necessities, and confronting both physical pain and emotional trauma. “I don’t have a home. I don’t have anything. One of my children has been missing. I’m tired and exhausted,” she said. “Please pray for me. I have never hurt anyone. I am sick and can’t keep going like this.”

The veteran performer, widely recognised for her roles in Yoruba cinema, detailed the weight of her ongoing struggles. She disclosed that her first child, Adeola, who recently turned 41, has been missing for four years. In her absence, George has been left with the added responsibility of caring for her grandchildren, despite her own rapidly declining health and lack of financial stability. According to the actress, her health crisis began on January 2, and has since worsened. Despite undergoing several medical tests, she is now in urgent need of brain and heart scans, which doctors have estimated to cost ₦400,000, a sum she says she cannot afford. “I’ve been sick since January 2. I’ve done several tests, and now I need brain and heart scans, which cost N400,000. I don’t know where to find that kind of money,” she said.

The toll of her health challenges has also impacted her sleep. George said she is plagued by chronic pain and anxiety, unable to find relief from both her physical symptoms and emotional turmoil. Her condition, coupled with the unresolved disappearance of her child, has made her days a relentless battle for survival.



ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: Naked dresses, voluminous gowns, and trains banned ahead of 78th film festival Known for her on-screen presence and contributions to Yoruba-language films over the decades, Jumoke George's current reality starkly contrasts the stardom once associated with her name. Her raw and vulnerable testimony has sparked a wave of sympathy and concern across social media, with fans and colleagues in Nollywood expressing shock, heartbreak, and calls for swift intervention. The video has quickly gone viral, with many users calling for the industry, charity organisations, and public-spirited individuals to step in and provide urgent support to the actress.