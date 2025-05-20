Actress Jumoke George reunites with long-lost daughter, Adeola, after a four-year ordeal in Mali

In a moment that has left many Nigerians emotional and uplifted, Adeola, the daughter of veteran Nollywood actress Jumoke George, has finally returned home after being trafficked to Mali and separated from her family for four painful years.
The news of her return comes weeks after Jumoke George went public with her heartbreak, revealing in a tearful interview that she hadn’t seen or heard from her daughter in years.
That emotional plea touched hearts across the nation and spurred a collective outcry, and now, through the persistent efforts of concerned Nigerians, the impossible has become a reality.
Adeola was received back in Nigeria by actress and producer Biola Adebayo, who had been instrumental in bringing public attention to the story, as well as fellow actor Niyi Johnson.
The reunion was documented in a powerful and emotional video posted by Biola Adebayo on her Instagram page. In it, the tearful embrace between mother and daughter captured the unspeakable pain of years lost and the joy of healing and homecoming.
Beneath the video, Biola penned a heartfelt message of gratitude:
"VICTORY AT LAST! ADEOLA IS FINALLY BACK HOME. I just want to say thank you to everyone that helped, I couldn’t have done this without your supports. Thank you Nigerians.
Thank you to my dearest mummy, Honourable Abike Dabiri @abikedabiri
Thank you to miss Yakubu Oyiza Hope @lunaoyiza oh you did so well and I’m grateful for your help. Thank you to my dear brother @adeniyijohnson you’re indeed a rare gem"
The message, written with raw sincerity and emotion, is a powerful reminder of what community, advocacy, and persistent action can accomplish.
Months earlier, Jumoke George's revelation during a televised interview struck a nerve. The actress, known for her strength on-screen, had crumbled before cameras as she recounted how she lost contact with her daughter, how her pleas for help had gone unanswered, and how helpless she felt.
Among the many who took the cause to heart, Biola Adebayo emerged as a tireless force. She not only used her platform to spread the word but also worked behind the scenes to coordinate support, link with the right people, and push for results.
