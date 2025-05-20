Actress Jumoke George reunites with long-lost daughter, Adeola, after a four-year ordeal in Mali

In a moment that has left many Nigerians emotional and uplifted, Adeola, the daughter of veteran Nollywood actress Jumoke George, has finally returned home after being trafficked to Mali and separated from her family for four painful years.

The news of her return comes weeks after Jumoke George went public with her heartbreak, revealing in a tearful interview that she hadn’t seen or heard from her daughter in years.

That emotional plea touched hearts across the nation and spurred a collective outcry, and now, through the persistent efforts of concerned Nigerians, the impossible has become a reality.

Adeola was received back in Nigeria by actress and producer Biola Adebayo, who had been instrumental in bringing public attention to the story, as well as fellow actor Niyi Johnson.