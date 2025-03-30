How to train your brain to love healthy foods - even if you hate them now

Have you ever struggled with what feels like an addiction to unhealthy foods? These foods are usually tasty, but that's not enough reason to want more and more of a food that will end up hurting your health.

The truth is that many people like you are on this path, and it often feels like the more you try, the harder it is to quit this behaviour.

But wait! There's good news!

Just because you're addicted to unhealthy foods doesn't mean you can't stop eating them. It doesn't mean you're condemned to a lifetime of cravings and temptations.

You can rectify things before it's too late, but it all begins with reconditioning your brain. Your brain controls most of your actions. With these tips, you can train your brain to like healthy foods.

Meet your needs in a healthier way

Our brains are designed to encourage us to meet our physical needs. That's why when we get hungry, our brains push us to want to consume calorie-rich foods.

This is why you get a rush of dopamine when you eat a candy compared to when you eat a plate of homemade spaghetti. To overcome this, start thinking about how spaghetti can meet your needs.

Think about the health benefits of spaghetti and the risks associated with consuming too much candy. Over time, your brain will start to see spaghetti differently, creating a positive feeling when you see or eat it.

Make fun of eating healthy foods

Our brain is naturally attracted to things we enjoy. So, imagine how much your brain will desire to eat a food simply because you've made it attractive?

Learn to serve your meal appealingly. Garnish them with sprigs of herbs and present them in a fun way that promotes positive emotions.

Use smaller plates

We've constantly heard of the health benefits of portion control, especially in relation to fitness. There's no better way to practice portion control than using smaller plates to eat.

But beyond helping you control how you eat, portion control also helps trick your brain into thinking that food is scarce. And, of course, you know that we're naturally wired to want scarce things more.

Be mindful

You've decided to start eating healthy, so you must be invested in the journey. Question your choice of foods. Ask yourself whether you truly need what you're about to eat. What does it add to your body?

These questions will help you avoid mindless and unhealthy eating. Also, learn to be in the moment when you eat. Relish the sight, smell, and feel of each meal to boost your experience and trick your brain into wanting more.

Train Your Brain Through Habit Formation

Regularly eating healthy foods increases your preference for them. So the more you get yourself to eat healthy foods, the more it becomes a behaviour. So there's no better time to start than now.