Let's be honest, when it comes to relationships, Nigerian men are the sweetest to be with. But the truth is that they can behave like NEPA - here today, gone tomorrow, no warning.

One minute, he's all over you and texting you nonstop. Another minute, he's gone all quiet and silent on you.

While some men are bold enough to say, “I’m no longer interested,” most prefer to vanish like the harmattan dust that refuses to settle. So, how do you know when the love fire has turned to cold ash?

Here are some undeniable signs he’s no more interested in you.

Communication Goes From 100 to 0, Real Quick

How to tell he's no longer interested in you

Here's the biggest sign he's no longer interested in you. I mean, this same man was always eager to be around and talk to you. He was planning your next date, your future travels, and even which small chops to order at your wedding. But all too suddenly, communication has gone really cold.

He no longer suggests meeting up, and if you try, you get responses like “Let’s see how it goes,” or “I’m not sure yet.” The truth is that men are naturally inclined to invest effort in their relationships. So, if he stops making an effort to communicate, something is off.

He’s Suddenly “Too Busy” for Everything

How to tell he's no longer interested in you

Of course, people get busy - work, family, hustle. But to what extent is it allowed? Remember, you're also his priority, just like his family and hustle. So, he should be able to schedule his time properly for you. However, most men find it difficult to schedule time to be around women they don't care for.

So, they'll rather resort to giving flimsy excuses why they can't see you. If he’s constantly busy for weeks or months and never has even five minutes for you, he might not be as into you anymore.

Physical Affection Disappears

When you finally met, he used to hold your hand, hug you tightly, and stare into your eyes as if you were the jollof rice at a wedding. Now? He sits far away, with his phone becoming his main companion. You can even feel it. The warmth he once had around you has slipped away. That's a clear indication his heart has moved somewhere else.

When a man emotionally checks out, physical affection is usually the first thing to vanish.

You Start Feeling Like You’re Chasing Him

How to tell he's no longer interested in you

You notice that you're always the one making the calls, sending texts, planning, and checking in. You feel like a customer care representative begging a stubborn customer not to leave.

In a healthy relationship, both people should show effort. If you ever start to feel like you’re doing all the work alone, he’s already halfway out the door. It's a cue to move on.

Conclusion

The painful truth is, when a man is no longer interested, his actions will tell you - even if his mouth refuses to. The energy changes, the affection fades, and you’re left to guess and stress.