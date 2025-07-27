How to start applying for an abroad scholarship like a pro

If you've been on social media long enough, you've heard of things like “fully funded scholarships.” Often, when people pack their bags to japa, they prefer to use this route because it often guarantees free entry into certain countries for study purposes.

But how exactly are people securing these scholarships? The truth is, there’s a method to the trend. It’s not just vibes, and it’s definitely not just luck. If you’re serious about funding an abroad life through scholarships, you need to approach the process with strategy, patience, and common sense.

In this article, we'll guide you through the process of preparing to apply for an international scholarship like a pro.

Be clear about what you want to study - and why

Of course, you can't just go about sending applications to every school for every scholarship opening you see, and that's why you should seek clarity. Ask questions like, What do I want to study? Why do I want to study it abroad? How does it align with my long-term goals?

Scholarship bodies, especially those for fully funded programs, are looking for individuals with direction. If your personal statement is full of “I just want to japa” energy, they’ll sniff it out immediately. Show them the purpose. Show them passion. Show them why investing in your education makes sense.

Research the right scholarships - not just popular ones

While everyone is chasing Chevening, DAAD, and Erasmus, there are hundreds of other scholarships that receive fewer applicants—and therefore, less competition. Consequently, it's up to you to conduct your own research. Determine whether they're government-funded scholarships or university-specific. This way, you can know what to expect from it. You don't have to go to the school to find out what you need to know. Many schools are developing their online and social media presence, so it won't be hard for you to learn anything you want to learn about them.

Prepare your documents ahead of time

Nothing slows you down in this journey more than documenting wahala, and that's why it makes sense to start sorting your documents as early as you conceive the idea of traveling. Gather documents like:

Academic transcripts

Certificates

International passport

Statement of Purpose (SoP)

Letters of Recommendation

CV (Academic or Professional)

Proof of English proficiency (IELTS/TOEFL or a waiver letter).

Don't wait until it's close to the deadline before chasing your HOD for a letter.

Learn to sell yourself

Writing your Statement of Purpose or Personal Statement isn’t the same as writing a Nigerian CV. Abroad, they want to know who you are beyond your grades. What challenges have you faced? What change are you passionate about? How have you taken the initiative?

You’re telling a story, not listing achievements. So, make it personal, make it compelling—and please, make it error-free.

Don't be scared of rejections

You’ll likely get a few “We regret to inform you...” emails. It happens. It stings. But it’s normal. Even people who win prestigious scholarships often face 5, 6, or 7 rejections before the 'yes' comes. The key is to not take it personally and always to review what you can do better next time.

You’re not a failure. You’re just one step closer to the right opportunity.

Conclusion

Every successful scholarship winner once felt overwhelmed. But they didn’t stop. They learned. They adjusted. They kept going. And so can you.