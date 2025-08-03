How to run a side hustle that your boss won't notice

Let’s be honest: in today’s economy, one salary often feels like a joke with a bad punchline. Rent is up, food prices are wild, and one emergency can scatter your budget for months.

So, it’s no surprise that many 9-5 workers in Nigeria are looking for ways to earn extra income through side hustles.

But here’s the tricky part - most bosses won't let you own a side hustle while still actively employed in their organisation because they want your 100%.

But you have to survive, and that's why you must learn to keep your side hustle going on low without triggering any alarm.

Here are tips that always work.

Don’t Hustle on Company Time

Here's the first rule, and it's a no-brainer. You were hired to do a job, and unless your boss is your business partner, they expect your full focus during work hours. That means no sneaky phone calls, packaging wigs in the office toilet, or replying to customer chats during staff meetings.

Keep your 9-5 sacred. Do your actual job well, so no one has a reason to start watching you closely.

Pick a Hustle That Doesn’t Clash With Your Job

Not all side gigs are work-friendly. If your day job is time-demanding, don’t pick a hustle that needs constant attention during office hours. Look for ones you can run early in the morning, in the evening, or over the weekend. Some popular examples are freelancing, dropshipping, catering, and tutoring. Just pick something you're good at and create the time for it, outside office hours.

Be Smart With Your Online Presence

Yes, it’s tempting to promote your hustle on Instagram, WhatsApp status, and TikTok - but remember: the internet has eyes. If your boss follows you or you have HR people on your socials, you might want to curate your audience or post content after hours. We're not saying you should be sneaky. Just maintain a good strategy that keeps you going.

Learn Time Management

Running a side hustle while working full-time is not for the lazy. You’ll need to plan your week with military precision. Use your commute, early mornings, or late nights. Schedule delivery pickups. Batch-create content if you’re into online sales. Automate what you can.

If you start slacking at work, you’ll call attention to yourself - then boom, one HR query later, you’re hustling full-time (unintentionally).

Know Your Company Policy

Some companies actually have rules against certain kinds of side businesses - especially if it’s in the same industry or competes directly. Others may be fine with it as long as it doesn’t interfere with your performance.