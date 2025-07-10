5 Side hustles Nigerians regret starting and why

Some require unexpected time commitments, hidden costs or face market saturation that erode profits. Others clash with personal values or legal requirements, leaving founders overwhelmed by stress and disappointment.

Understanding which hustles often backfire helps aspiring entrepreneurs avoid common pitfalls and choose ventures with better odds.

Below are 5 side hustles that many Nigerians come to regret, along with the reasons they falter and lessons learned for anyone considering a supplemental income stream.

1. Drop-shipping imported goods

Entrepreneurs hoping to sell electronics and fashion sourced from overseas often discover that shipping delays, customs seizures and fluctuating exchange rates wipe out profit margins. Customer complaints about product quality further damage reputation.

The hands-off model turns out to require constant inventory checks and dispute resolution that negate its appeal as a low-effort side income.

2. Paid WhatsApp broadcast services

Charging groups of friends or acquaintances for daily news updates or motivational quotes sounds simple yet demands daily content curation and frequent research.

Many find the subscription fees too low to justify the time invested. Engagement drops quickly when messages feel repetitive or irrelevant, leading to cancellations and low renewal rates.

3. Event decor rental without insurance

Investing in fabric drapes, lighting fixtures and decorative props can seem lucrative for birthdays and weddings. When items get damaged during transport or occasions the absence of protection plans forces owners to cover repair costs out of pocket.

Disputes over liability erode client relationships and turn what seemed like passive income into a liability.

4. Freelance photography without proper licensing

Photographers offering budget shoots for social events or portraits often overlook fees associated with music licensing for background tracks and permits for public venue usage.

Unexpected license violations lead to fines and legal notices. The cost of retroactive permits and reputation damage makes many regret underpricing services in exchange for speed to market.

5. Affiliate marketing for unvetted products

Promoting health supplements, digital courses or investment schemes without personally testing them can backfire when customers receive poor quality or fraudulent offerings.

Refund requests and social-media backlash harm both earnings and credibility. Many hustlers learn too late that due diligence and product samples are essential before leveraging personal networks to drive sales.

Choosing a side hustle requires realistic assessment of time, cost and legal obligations to avoid these common regrets and build a sustainable secondary income.