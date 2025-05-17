How to quit that toxic job without regretting it

Let's face the fact—quitting a toxic job is never as easy as many people make it out to be. It's like stepping off a cliff—terrifying and liberating at once.

I mean, this is one job that has constantly drained your energy, your joy, and maybe even your health. But on the other hand, it feels like the world of unemployment is uncertain. So it's not surprising that you're stuck between deciding to leave and remaining.

Well, here's me telling you you're not alone in the struggle against guilt, doubt, or even grief after walking away from a toxic work environment. But with thoughtful planning, clear boundaries, and emotional self‑care, you can transition to greener pastures without looking back with regret.

Here are useful tips you can always turn to to make your decision to quit easier.

Be honest with yourself about why you're quitting

There are so many reasons a person may decide to quit their job. In your case, it's because your work environment has become toxic and unbearable. Making up your mind can seem difficult, but it becomes easy when you become honest about the situation. Make sure you've exhausted any available options to make things better in your workplace.

Talk to your boss about ways to improve the job and make the environment less toxic. The goal here is to convince yourself that there are enough reasons to leave and that you've exhausted every available option.

Plan your next step

Quitting your job is just the first step of the journey. Knowing what to do next is also an important part of it. The plummeting Nigerian economy does not favour anybody sitting idle at home. So, ask yourself what step you want to take after quitting. If you want to try a new job, start by researching. Consider the kind of job you want and where you'd like to work.

Once you know what you'd like to do, start applying for jobs that interest you. If you intend to start a business, there are a few things you'd also want to do. Create a detailed business plan and highlight how you intend to secure capital.

Create an Exit Plan

A thoughtful timeline and plan will help you leave without burning bridges - or burning out. While setting your resignation date, give yourself enough runway to secure a new role (if possible) or meet important project deadlines.

Draft a concise resignation letter. Keep it professional and neutral. You don't have to start a case with anybody. Simply inform them you're leaving and give good excuses. Again, you don't want to burn bridges because you don't know when or where you may need your present employers again.

Plan your handover