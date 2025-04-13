How to plan a budget-friendly Easter trip with friends

It's Easter week, and as expected, it's a time for family, friends, and celebration. It's a time to remember Christ's sacrifice on the cross and, most importantly, that he's resurrected and lives to this day.

What else will you do during the Easter holidays besides spending time with the people you love? An Easter vacation with friends will bang! It will allow you to refresh and prepare for your return to work.

But we all know how expensive planning a vacation can be. You don't want to spend what you can't afford, so you'll need to consider a budget in all your plans.

Today, let's review some budget-friendly tips for planning an affordable and enjoyable Easter vacation with friends.

Set a Realistic Budget From Day One

Before browsing resorts and booking road trips, sit down as a group and agree on a spending limit. Be clear about how much each person is comfortable contributing to transportation, accommodation, food, and activities. This will prevent awkward money talks later and help narrow down your options early.

Pick a Destination That Makes Sense

You don’t have to fly to Zanzibar to have a good time. Look for affordable, nearby destinations that offer fun experiences without the hefty price tag. Places like Badagry, Erin Ijesha Waterfalls, Lekki Conservation Centre, or a cozy beach house can give you the perfect escape vibe without draining your wallet. Just ensure a good level of creativity while planning, and you'll be surprised by how much fun you can have without spending much.

Plan your meals ahead of time

Food is another expense that can quickly add up to the cost of your vacation. To save money on meals, plan your meals ahead of time. Consider packing a cooler with snacks and drinks for the trip.

You can also plan to cook some meals in your accommodation, saving you money on dining out. Just contribute before time and buy all you'll need to cook from a cheap market.

Book Accommodation in Advance

You'll need to know where to stay during your vacation, and now's the time to start booking. Remember that the earlier you book, the better the deals - especially during holidays like Easter.