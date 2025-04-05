Celebrating Easter on a budget - How to cut costs without losing touch

As Christians, Easter holds immense significance to us. It's the time when we remember the sacrifice of our Lord, Jesus Christ, on the cross of Calvary.

But beyond that, it's a time to remember that He has reason and ascended to the right hand side of our Father.

So, it calls for celebration and merriment. It's not surprising that it's one of these moments that brings family and friends together.

But in the midst of this frenzy, one question arises - how can we celebrate Easter on a budget, especially considering the inflation rate in Nigeria?If you've ever asked this question, worry no more!

We've provided useful tips that can help you enjoy a colourful Easter celebration without breaking the bank.

Plan & Set a Budget

The first step to a beautiful budget Easter celebration is simple: plan early. You don't want to spend all your earnings celebrating a day that you'll soon forget. So it's important to decide how much you want to spend overall before the D-day.

Now, divide that figure across food, décor, activities, and gifts. When you know your limits, you’re less likely to overspend on impulse buys.

Prioritise DIY Easter Decorations

We understand the desire to have your house looking pretty and inviting during this period. But is it really worth spending all that money on decorations, especially when there are alternatives that don't cost much? Skip the pricey store-bought décor and make your own. Use recycled materials.

You can look up tutorial videos on YouTube and TikTok to see how you can repurpose available materials into beautiful decorations. Don't forget the freebies that nature offers. Fresh flowers, branches, and colorful leaves make for charming, rustic accents.

Affordable Easter Baskets

If you're the type to share gifts in baskets during celebrations like this, don't overdo it. Easter baskets don’t have to be overflowing to be meaningful. Opt for a mix of small treats, homemade goodies, and practical items like coloring books or socks.

Consider reusing baskets from previous years or getting creative with containers like gift bags, paper boxes, or even home containers.

Host a Picnic-style Family Brunch

What's an Easter celebration without moments with family and friends? But since things have gotten so expensive, no one expects you to spend so much on hosting and cooking for the community.

So, instead of covering the entire Easter meal yourself, invite family and friends for a brunch. Share the cooking load and save money while enjoying a variety of dishes. Keep it casual and focus on togetherness rather than a perfect spread.

Focus on Meaning & Moments

The heart of Easter lies in reflection, hope, and connection. Whether you attend a church service, read Easter stories, or simply spend time with loved ones, the real value of the holiday doesn’t come from money.