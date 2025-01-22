How to make chia pudding - 3 easy steps

Chia pudding is creamy, naturally sweet, and packed with nutrients that are great for your body. The best part? You don’t need to cook anything! Just mix, wait, and enjoy.

Chia pudding is made from chia seeds, tiny black or white seeds that absorb liquid and turn into a gel-like consistency. They are full of fibre, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, which help keep you full and boost your energy.

If you’ve never made it before, don’t worry, this guide will take you through everything step by step, from the ingredients you need to the best ways to enjoy it.

What you need to make chia pudding

Chia pudding only requires a few ingredients:

Chia seeds – These are the key ingredient that makes the pudding thick.

Milk – You can use dairy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, oat milk, or any milk you like.

Sweetener – Honey, maple syrup, agave, or even mashed bananas can add sweetness.

Flavouring – Vanilla extract, cinnamon, or cocoa powder can make it taste even better.

Step-by-step guide to making chia pudding

Step 1: Mix the Ingredients

In a jar or bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of chia seeds, ½ cup of milk (any kind), 1 teaspoon of sweetener, ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract (optional).

Stir everything well to make sure the seeds are fully covered in liquid. If they clump together, mix again after a few minutes.

Step 2: Let it sit

Cover the jar or bowl and put it in the fridge for at least 2 hours, but overnight is best. This allows the chia seeds to absorb the liquid and form a pudding-like texture.

Step 3: Stir and enjoy

Before eating, give the pudding a good stir to make sure it’s smooth. If it’s too thick, add a little more milk. If it’s too runny, add a bit more chia seeds and let it sit longer.

Tasty variations of chia pudding

You can customise your chia pudding in many ways:

Chocolate chia pudding – Add 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder and a little more sweetener.

Berry chia pudding – Add fresh or blended strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries.

Tropical chia pudding – Mix in coconut milk and top with mango and pineapple.

Nutty chia pudding – Stir in peanut butter or almond butter for extra creaminess.

Storage and meal prep tips

Fridge: Chia pudding lasts up to 5 days in the fridge. Make a big batch for the week.

Containers: Use small jars or airtight containers for easy grab-and-go snacks.

Making chia pudding is one of the easiest and healthiest ways to enjoy a healthy meal. It’s simple, customisable, and perfect.